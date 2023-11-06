Msunduzi decides to cap internship contracts

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi’s council has decided to discontinue the practice of extending intern contracts in the city for more than two years.

At a recent council meeting, it was recommended that the internship policy should be upheld and students be accommodated for only 24 months.

The above refers to the retention and extension of interns for a period not exceeding 24 months as prescribed in the internship policy. The duration of the internship programme was [previously] extended from 12 months to 24 months to enable the interns to gain sufficient experience in order to be able to apply for employment opportunities in the labour market.

“The council approval of the review was to ensure that there is compliance with the policy,” said municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize.

Msunduzi’s internship policy applied to students from higher learning institutions contracted for a specific period to acquire work-integrated learning.

They are paid a stipend either by the municipality or external funding bodies.

According to the policy, funding for internships will be provided for in the annual training budget by the relevant business units.

The rates for interns range between R3 478,45 and R5 565,53 when a student possesses a degree and above.

“The rates must be increased in line with the applicable cost of living salary increase at the beginning of each financial year.

“The implementation of this policy does not create any expectation of or commitment towards permanent and or temporary employment,” reads the policy document.

ACDP councillor, Rienus Niemand, said his party supported the internship programme provided that it was properly planned and managed.

The programme has the potential to benefit both the council and the interns and forms part of the duty of the council to provide practical skills and experience to graduates. The ACDP is concerned that management is unable to implement effectively the programme they started, resulting in a waste of scarce financial resources.

DA councillor Ross Strachan said it was a “very sad” fact that Msunduzi has always failed to properly manage the programme.

Strachan said this was due to a lack of capacity.

“I believe Msunduzi took this stance due to this very reason and because finances simply won’t be sufficient,” said Strachan.