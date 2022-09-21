Msunduzi employee arrested for fraudulent activities gets bail

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A Msunduzi Municipality employee, arrested for fraudulent activities, was granted bail of R4000 on Wednesday morning.

Andile Cyprian Mkhize (34) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhize was working at the pay office of the budget and treasury unit at the time of the offences.

He was arrested last week Tuesday and faces 50 counts of fraud committed between October 2018 and September 2020.

It is alleged that the Pietermaritzburg man manipulated 21 municipal employees’ accounts and stole R948 019 during the period in question.

Mkhize had been in custody since his arrest last week.

He was released on bail with conditions, one of which is that he must not enter Msunduzi Municipality’s A.S. Chetty Centre building.

Mkhize is due back in court on November 6.