Msunduzi fleet unit is in an absolute mess

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi’s fleet unit is a mess.

Vehicles are involved in accidents with no one being held accountable, the city council heard at the last meeting for the year on Friday.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba was not impressed by the audit committee’s report which was presented at the meeting for noting.

The committee report recommended that “all relevant actions are instituted against general managers for failure to control the fleet allocated to their respective business units”.

To begin with, the fleet management unit is misplaced. It is controlled in the finance unit. There is lot of looseness in the matter of fleet. We might come up with a new regime that will separate the two [units]. Currently fleet management is under finance, and that is odd. Let's get a report on this and the basis of that report will give us an opportunity to take informed action to ratify this. I want that report in the next council meeting (which will sit next year).

He said mixing the fleet unit with finance might confuse the finance unit as it is not supposed to be dealing with the issues of another unit.

Council speaker Eunice Majola concurred with Mapholoba.

We all agreed that the fleet management is a mess. If we are to put Msunduzi on track, then there has to be consequences and the municipal manager is correct, there has to be a report on this matter.

Report of internal audit committee on fleet

The report of the internal audit committee revealed that in most of the municipal vehicles which are damaged, driver negligence and a “lack of consequence management” has exacerbated the problem of vehicle damages.

According to the report, the audit committee expressed its concern that negligent (municipal) employees who were found to be responsible for wrecking the city’s fleet would merely be allocated another vehicle without the appropriate disciplinary steps being instituted against them.

In August 2021, according to the report, 155 vehicles were auctioned to the value of R2 932 152.

“Additional vehicles have been brought into the fleet yard. These include accident-damaged vehicles and those that have mechanical problems. The accident-damaged vehicles will be repaired once we have the assessor’s reports. Those [vehicles] that are assessed as uneconomical to be repaired will be recommended for disposal. The identification of stationary vehicles that are no longer required by the municipality is an ongoing process,” reads the report.

Last month, the city auctioned 210 vehicles allegedly without the auction being brought to the portfolio committee, executive committee or council. It was alleged that the vehicles were still fitted with tracking devices, fuel systems, blue lights and the city’s registration plates.

The auction

When The Witness questioned the above transaction, city spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed the auction, but said it was approved by council.

The auction was hosted by the municipality’s asset management unit in partnership with an auction specialist. The tracking devices, number plates, blue lights and branding were removed. The municipality is urging anyone with information suggesting unethical behaviour and related incidents on this process to report immediately to the authorities.

DA councillor Ross Strachan proposed an investigation into the entire transport unit of the municipality, which the municipal manager did not dispute.

ACDP councillor Reinus Niemand supported the proposal and the entire council noted the report.