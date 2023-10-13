Msunduzi hopeful for Eskom debt relief support programme

By Witness Reporter

With the closing date for the Eskom municipal debt relief support programme extended by a month, it is not clear what the status of Msunduzi is.

The extension of applications has been extended to October 31 to allow more municipalities to apply.

Twenty-eight of the 37 municipalities that have applied for the programme have been approved, with nine still being assessed.

In March this year, the National Treasury’s intergovernmental relations unit issued a Municipal Finance Management Act circular number 124, as part of the Eskom municipal debt relief.

The debt relief package for Eskom was intended to improve the utility’s balance sheet and facilitate the proposal for Eskom to write off municipal debt under strict conditions and with the guidance of the national treasury.

The primary problem the government wants to solve is Eskom’s financial and debt crisis, which also requires a solution for non-payment of electricity consumption by municipalities.

“Following the issuance of the circular, the national treasury’s intergovernmental relations unit embarked on a national roadshow to engage provincial treasuries and municipalities on the contents of the circular and to encourage qualifying municipalities to apply for the debt relief programme. The workshops aimed to eliminate misconceptions, clarify areas municipalities may be unclear on, and unpack the conditions attached to participating in the programme,” said the department in a statement.

Of the country’s 257 municipalities, 136 owed Eskom R58,5 billion in arrears debt, as of March 31.

In April, The Witness reported that the city’s executive committee sought to extend a begging bowl to the National Treasury for R400 million to pay off debt owed to Eskom.

At the time, the city said qualifying for the relief, Msunduzi would stand a chance of having about R395 million written off in three years, with about R41 million in interest charges.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba had said the application for the grant was not just a carte blanche type of arrangement. He said should the municipality fail to meet any of the conditions set out during any consecutive 12-month period, it must apply afresh and submit a new council resolution.

On Thursday, council Speaker Eunice Majola said the city could be among the nine still being assessed.

“If we had been approved, we would have received a report to that effect. Remember, we were not on time with our application, so now that the closing date has been extended, chances are that our [application] is in the assessment stage and we are expecting positive outcomes,” said Majola.