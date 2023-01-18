Msunduzi Hospice needs financial assistance to continue their work

Jordan Erradu

Msunduzi Hospice is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary in March this year. However, this may not happen if funds are not found to continue the valuable services that they offer to the community.

The Msunduzi Hospice Association, which provides hospice and palliative care to the wider community of Pietermaritzburg, has fallen on hard times, following a drought in funding over the past few years.

Established in 1983, the organisation is recognised as a centre of palliative care excellence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and is one of only two hospices in KZN accredited by the Council of Health Standards Accreditation (Cohsasa).

Warren Oxford-Huggett, the CEO of Msunduzi Hospice Association, said that financial support has dwindled for a variety of reasons.

“Previously, we benefitted from good support and a great many donations from both private members of the community as well as the business sector in Pietermaritzburg and South Africa. These funds have always been well invested and used wisely and economically to support the delivery of free palliative and hospice home-based care.”

However, in the last few years, the value of these donations, in particular, bequests, have diminished significantly and we have had to draw on our investments. This has been a conscious act on the part of the board.

He said that together with low interest rates, this has resulted in investments being negatively impacted to the point where they now need to give serious consideration to the possibility that they may have to reduce their ability to provide care in order to continue as a viable service provider.

There is also the possibility of staff being reduced, which will result in fewer patients and families being cared for.

The numerous fundraising events that we hold and that we are well-known for do not generate significant income and provide more value in the way of advocacy and promotion for the work of Msunduzi Hospice. During the Covid-19 restrictions, we held no events and where some of these events are now back in place, the income from them has not returned to pre-Covid levels.

Oxford-Huggett added that the income from the shops does contribute towards patient care, but this income is also used to pay for the indirect costs [utilities, finance, administration, telephone systems, etc] of running the organisation.

These overheads are a necessary part of the organisation and without them hospice would not be able to provide the quality care that they do.

Pete Jugmohan, the chairperson of the Msunduzi Hospice Board, said the organisation provides a service to 250 to 300 patients on a monthly basis.

He added that it would be sad if they are forced to reduce staff and trim down on their services.

I can attest to the invaluable service and high levels of care that is provided at Msunduzi Hospice.

However, the organisation is confident that they can ease the situation through the kind and generous spirit of the community of Pietermaritzburg.

They have launched the “Save Msunduzi Hospice Campaign” to raise adequate funds to help sustain their services.

They have also appealed to members of the community to “adopt” a beneficiary during the course of 2023.

A monthly contribution of R700 for a period of 12 months will provide care for one beneficiary. Individuals, families and companies are encouraged to rise to the challenge and pledge to support one beneficiary a month for 12 months (R8 400 for the year).

For this support, those who contribute will receive a certificate after 12 donations. A Section 18(A) receipt will also be issued, which will help reduce tax liability.

Details of SED and B-BBEE numbers will also be provided to businesses on request. In addition, benefactors will receive a quarterly electronic newsletter, an invitation to the annual general meeting (AGM) and a copy of the annual report after the AGM in May.

For more information, contact Warren Oxford-Huggett (CEO) at warren@hospicekzn.co.za or Belinda Naidoo (finance manager) at financemanager@hospicekzn.co.za