Msunduzi Hospice receives vehicle donation

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Msunduzi Hospice Association has received a donation of an essential vehicle, valued at R280 000, enabling its professional team to travel to both urban and rural homes to deliver invaluable care services.

According to a media release by South African Muslim Charitable Trust (SAMCT), the vehicle will enable Msunduzi Hospice to significantly boost its outreach efforts.

Gaff Osman, from the SAMCT, said that the vehicle will help the hospice to continue its work.

The Msunduzi Hospice Association provides an absolutely invaluable palliative care service in Pietermaritzburg and its surroundings. It covers a huge area and an extremely large number of people, facing both life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, are hugely dependent on its team reaching them.

“Outreach is core to the organisation’s activities and, therefore, transport must be regarded as a non-negotiable imperative if the organisation is to be successful in its delivery of the care it offers.”

The statement added that once SAMCT learnt of the organisation’s transport predicament, they were quick to respond, sponsoring the purchase of an appropriate vehicle, thus enabling it to carry out and expand its specialised medical care to both patents and patents’ family members.

“Accordingly, the SAMCT was privileged to have been able to play a supportive role in the Msunduzi Hospice Association’s best endeavours, by providing the transport link the organisation so desperately needed to ensure that its small professional and dedicated team was better positioned to service its some 538 patients and loved ones every month,” said Osman.