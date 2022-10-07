Msunduzi insists water is safe to drink despite concerns raised in Blue Drop Certification report

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality insists it is still providing good quality drinking water.

This as the City refuses to answer questions around what it has done to address the critical-risk rating to its water system, according to the Blue Drop Certification progress report of 2022.

ALSO READ | Illegal strike by Msunduzi workers has finally ended

The rating came about as there is no information on the design and operational capacity of the system as there is no water treatment works (WTW) linked to the Integrated Regulatory Information System (Iris).

The municipality had since snubbed requests by The Witness to comment on what the city has done to correct the wrongs identified by the report.

According to the report, the municipality has no process controllers registered for this system and maintenance team information is not available.

The Water Services Authority (WSA) does not conduct drinking water quality monitoring, and this, says the report, did not only impact on the score achieved but also presents a serious health risk to the consumers as the quality of water supplied from this system cannot be confirmed or guaranteed.

Msunduzi Municipality is urged to address this issue urgently.

ALSO READ | ‘Illegal Msunduzi protest’ causing water woes

A water safety planning process has not been adopted and implemented, indicating that risk assessment and full South African National Standard (Sans) analysis and risk mitigation has not been conducted.

The Regulator is concerned with drinking water quality management by the WSA.

Msunduzi Municipality was urged to implement the following measures to reduce its risk rating and ensure supply of safe drinking water to the consumers: classification and linking of applicable WTW to Msunduzi supply system on Iris; operational flow data should be submitted to the Regulator; development and implementation of microbiological and chemical monitoring programmes with sufficient samples and adequate frequency based on population size as outlined in Sans requirements; subsequent water quality results should be submitted to the Regulator through Iris; appointment of suitably qualified staff and/or training of existing staff (supervisors, process controllers and maintenance teams) to ensure adequate alignment to set criteria.

Sans requirements include the microbiological, aesthetic, chemical and physical parameters and acceptable levels that do not pose a risk to human health over a lifetime of consumption.

It also provides direction on the evaluation of water quality risks from catchment to consumer, monitoring and verification of water quality to enable the management of any identified risks and assurance that the water is deemed to present no risk to consumers, said the report.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said their Water Services Authority participated in the 2021 Blue Drop PAT not only because it was legally required to do so, but also because Msunduzi scored highest in South Africa in the last Blue Drop audit conducted in 2016.

She said submissions were made referring to the municipality’s infrastructure such as reservoirs and pipe works, as well as water quality in the reservoirs which are also sampled regularly by the Environmental Health Unit.

The municipality is aware of the contents of the 2021 report and wishes to not comment further on it at this stage. The full 2022 Blue Drop Audit is presently at final completion stage and the municipality anticipates that it will attain a Blue Drop status in 2022. We wish to assure the residents that the municipality still provides quality drinking water.

Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) said they were “completely shocked” and “dismayed” at the negligence of the municipality.

Chairperson of the association Anthony Waldhausen said this was a dereliction of duty and those responsible must be held to account and disciplined.

Water is a valuable resource for residents as it is used for drinking and cooking.

How can the municipality not be testing and monitoring the water which is vital to the health and safety of the citizens?

“The Department of Water and Sanitation, who are responsible for the oversight of municipalities, must give the Msunduzi Municipality a deadline to complete testing and to submit to them. If they fail to comply they should impose a sanction or provide a solution to this negligence.”

He said Marrc had since partnered with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on their water project called WaterCan which empowers residents to become community “scientists” where they provide water testing kits that citizens can test water in their communities.

We will be writing to the Department of Water and Sanitation to get a response from them and to find what they will be doing to hold the municipality accountable. We will also be sending the report to the SAHRC to be included in their report from their recent inquiry into access to water in KZN.

Outa said the findings of the Blue Drop were terrible but not unexpected.

Outa researcher Jonathan Erasmus said: “The municipality has been under Section 139 administration for four years and prior to that there was a further decade of mismanagement.

Furthermore, at the recent South African Human Rights Commission hearings into access to water in KwaZulu-Natal the commission heard that the water infrastructure was in dire need of repair and replacement, with up to six major pipe bursts a day being reported which is well above the norm with water losses well above 50%. This, the municipality confirmed, has had the knock-on effect of forcing the municipality to take greater volumes of bulk water from the region’s finite water resources to meet demand, breaching their abstraction license held with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Erasmus said this all pointed to a much wider problem of leadership at the municipality.