Msunduzi internal audit uncovers over R19 million in irregular expenditure

By Chris Ndaliso

Heads are expected to roll once Msunduzi Municipality finalises an investigation into R19,268 million irregular expenditure.

The city’s Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) has referred the matter to the internal audit for investigation.

In a report tabled at the recent Mpac meeting, the city was found to have made payments for an expired prepaid contract and a number of other payments to security companies which did not comply with the tendering processes for the third quarter of 2022/23 financial year.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi-branded vehicle caught illegally dumping on uMngeni land

The report recommended that the irregular expenditure be subjected to an investigation and review by Mpac to determine if council can authorise the institution of disciplinary measures against responsible officials and/or start the recovery process where possible, or if the council can authorise the amount incurred to be written off as irrevocable.

It was further recommended that in terms of Section 32(4) of the Municipal Finance Management Act, the MEC for local government in the province and the auditor-general be advised, in writing, of the irregular expenditure incurred amounting to R19,268 million in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

During the period under review, the city had paid over R1 million on an expired prepaid electricity contract.

The city further paid over R18 million to three different security companies which did not comply with the city’s tendering system.

“It is further recommended that the irregular expenditure be subjected to an investigation by Mpac through internal audit to determine if council can authorise the institution of disciplinary measures against responsible officials and/or start the recovery process where possible,” reads the report.

Existing legislative policies such as the Municipal Finance Management Act binds the municipality to recover unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure from the person liable for that expenditure unless the expenditure [if unauthorised] is authorised in an adjustment budget or certified by the municipal council after investigation by council committee as irrevocable and written off by council.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi targets R500 million in revenue collection drive

Expenditure amounting to R19 268 249,74 was identified during the third quarter or 2022/23 financial year. It [must] be noted that the management has taken steps to prevent recurring expenditure and currently has progressed with the cancellation of the affected contracts.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the city cannot put timeframes on the duration of the investigation but the internal audit will investigate the matter.