Msunduzi invokes ‘no work no pay’ principle for striking employees

Chris Ndaliso

The go-slow by Msunduzi waste department has prompted the municipality to invoke the ‘no work no pay’ principle, the municipality said on Tuesday.

The employees started the go-slow on Monday, leading to the disruption of waste removal in various parts of the city.

On Tuesday, the city warned the employees that their actions were illegal and that necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the situation returns to normal.

ALSO READ | Updated: Disgruntled Msunduzi workers disrupt services

Municipal spokesperson Madeleine Jackson said the “strike” has caused disruption to services including refuse removal in business and residential areas, street sweeping, emptying of public bins and removal of illegal dumping.

“The municipality would like to place it on record that such action is not condoned. Accordingly, an ultimatum was issued to employees affording an opportunity to those who are engaging in this illegal action to return to their posts and resume work. Unfortunately, the ultimatum has not been heeded to as employees have still not returned to their posts and the illegal strike has continued today (Tuesday),” said Jackson in a statement.

According to the statement, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has directed that the provisions of the disciplinary code must be invoked for all those employees who were part of, and continued to engage in the illegal activity.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi’s new municipal manager says, ‘You’re in good hands’

The statement said the management was in engagement with the unions, advising them that the action was “totally unacceptable” and that it was imperative that shop stewards must play their role of educating employees against such activities which may lead to “dire consequences”.

“The municipality would like to reassure both residents and businesses that contingency measures are being put in place to ensure minimal disruption to service delivery under these trying circumstances,” read the statement.