Msunduzi is willing to have sponsorship talks with the AET Tuskers

By Jerry Barnes

After announcing a R9 million per annum, three-year sponsorship deal for the local Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Royal AM, Msunduzi Municipality could be poised to extend financial support to another local sports powerhouse, AET Tuskers.

AET Tuskers, affiliated to Natal Inland Cricket Union, were recently promoted to Cricket South Africa’s first division and is now eyeing sponsorship opportunities to sustain its growth.

ALSO READ | Tuskers officially in the elite league

CEO of KZN Inland Cricket, Jason Sathiaseelan, said discussions with the Msunduzi Municipality are imminent to explore potential sponsorship possibilities. Sathiaseelan said it was critical that all city stakeholders realise the importance of AET Tuskers now competing in the top-tier professional league, alongside cricket giants like the Dolphins.

As fellow Division 1 contenders alongside the Dolphins and other esteemed teams, we find ourselves in a position where sponsorship is essential for our sustainability. AET Tuskers’ promotion to Cricket South Africa’s Division 1 is a monumental achievement, marking a historic milestone for local cricket.

Sathiaseelan confirmed that a meeting request has already been sent to the Msunduzi Municipality, indicating their eagerness to collaborate.

“We await the municipality’s response to finalise the meeting arrangements. Our hopes are pinned on the municipality’s assistance in stadium upgrades and support towards essential utilities,” Sathiaseelan said.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the City was delighted about AET Tuskers’ achievement and said the city was willing to have talks with management about how best to support the team.

ALSO READ | High hopes for Tuskers