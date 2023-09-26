Msunduzi lists its top 20 risks

By Chris Ndaliso

Fraud and corruption which leads to financial loss tops the list of risks at Msunduzi Municipality.

This is followed by fatalities of both municipal employees and community members caused by fires.

Electricity and water outages, reputational damage, poor service delivery, loss of municipal land due to land invasion, and the collapse or weakening of the municipal administration and governance that might emanate from political interference (unlawful instructions and unwarranted pressure) are among the risks facing the ailing municipality.

The city further faces the risk of having the Pietermaritzburg Airport license revoked while it was also noted that the security of municipal assets and officials is compromised.

The municipality has the mammoth task of trying to address at least 20 risks that are threatening the smooth functioning of the city.

The list could increase as city officials in different business units are mandated to keep on looking into any behaviour or actions that undermine endeavours to provide services to the city’s residents.

The municipality has embarked on a “deliberate” and “systematic” process to identify and document the municipality’s key risks.

The purpose of the exercise, according to a report incorporating recommendations of the city’s audit committee, which is contained in a recent executive committee agenda, is to understand what is at risk in the context of the municipality’s explicit and implicit objectives and to come up with the top 20 key risks that encapsulate the threats and the events that might prevent, degrade, delay or enhance the achievement of municipal objectives.

“[There are no illusions that] this report seeks to purport that these are the only important risks for the municipality. The risk management committee and municipal management are strongly advised to monitor the whole risk ‘universe’ by delegating other risks with the least likelihood and impact to relevant levels of responsibility,” reads the report.

The audit committee agreed to recommend to the full council that the risk management and audit committees consider the identified risks and discharge their roles and responsibilities in risk management in the municipality.

It was also recommended that the chief risk officer facilitates the review of the top 20 risks at least annually unless circumstances dictate otherwise.

The city manager is mandated to ensure that the deputy municipal managers pay special attention to the key risks in the top 20 register by constantly examining the progress on action plans and the characteristics of the risks.

The municipal manager is further mandated to obtain quarterly reports from all deputy municipal managers on key risks.

Tackling these risks has various implications on various levels.

“Some mitigation plans require funding which should be planned and budgeted for. The possible failure of management’s mitigation strategies might exacerbate the current critical state of risks at the municipality, thereby inviting possible lawsuits against the institution,” reads the report.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said an implementation plan has been developed to ensure that there are mitigation strategies to deal with these risks.

She said the aim was also to ensure that some risks are nipped in the bud the moment they are detected, with some even prevented from ever happening.

IFP uMgungundlovu chairperson and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said dealing with all of the risks required people with vision.

He said, “The risks have been there for some time. We will remember that political interference is an old stain that is sustained by cadre deployment. A deployee cannot ignore the directive of their political handlers”.

Ntombela said the city needed decisive people who are able to make decisions without fear or favour.

We see some actions taken against wrongdoers. People get suspended, tried, and sanctions taken based on the outcomes of the investigation into particular transgressions. We hope to see more of this happening and it must happen to anyone who is found guilty of any transgression or dereliction of duty.

The DA in Msunduzi could not be reached for comment.