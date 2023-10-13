Msunduzi ‘making great strides’

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla says the municipality has done enough to be taken out of administration.

Thebolla was speaking on the sidelines of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) regular NEC meeting in Durban on Thursday.

The municipality was placed under administration following a host of issues, including irregular expenditure, maladministration and absenteeism by councillors in 2019.

Thebolla said the main reason the municipality was put under administration was because municipal council meetings had collapsed and council would go on for months without meeting.

For the past three years not even a single meeting in Msunduzi council has not been held unless there is a reason beyond our control. Msunduzi is able to meet its commitment in service delivery, refuse is collected on time and we have declared a war against potholes.

Thebolla added that the municipality was aware that it needed to reduce its debt, however, its rates collection rate was positive.

He said another point that showed that the municipality has improved is the number of days it takes the municipality to pay its creditors, which was down from 120 days to something closer to the 30-day norm.

“That then says something good is happening in Msunduzi. It may not be as fast as we desire, however we have made great strides.

“My view is that if you put any organisation under administration, you must put systems and support in place to ensure that in a short space of time, the issues are sorted.

“The period that Msunduzi has been under administration is unnecessarily long.”

Thebolla said that the Section 139 interventions need to be reviewed and revised for them to be able to offer the help that each municipality needs. He added that Salga would need to initiate a dialogue with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to assist municipalities that believe they have done enough to get out of administration.

Salga chairperson in the province, Thami Ntuli, said the section 139 interventions were necessary to ensure service delivery and rescue municipalities that were suffering. However, he said he didn’t believe it was implemented correctly.

We will be having a conversation with Cogta to raise the issue of Section 139 and 154 interventions in municipalities and whether the right kind of support was given to municipalities in order for them to remedy their issues. Such interventions should not be around for more than three years, as is the case in Msunduzi. If the intervention is effective, it should only be a matter of six months that a municipality is under administration.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality speaker, Thabani Nyawose announced during the Salga meeting that the Section 154 support, which was announced in May, was no longer active in eThekwini.

Section 154 of the Constitution allows the national government “to support and strengthen” municipalities’ capacity to handle their own affairs, among other things.

Nyawose said a conversation was had with the National Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and he raised the fact that eThekwini was already receiving assistance from the national government after the floods. He added that no further intervention needed to be implemented.

“The minister agreed with me and said a letter will be sent from national Cogta to the provincial office regarding this matter.”