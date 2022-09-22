Msunduzi Mayor and locals delighted by mall reopening

Witness Reporter

The video of Brookside Mall being gutted by fire in 2021, which went viral on social media, remains fresh in our memories, said Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

It was a most devastating sight in our city, alongside many other incidents of a similar nature. The unrest and looting in SA had a severe impact on businesses and employers in the country.

It is for this reason that we are more than enchanted and grateful to witness the reopening of this mall. I remember vividly, when we came to lay the first brick towards the rebuilding of this establishment earlier this year. What looked like an impossible task has been accomplished as we witness the opening of the mall

The July 2021 unrest followed the devastating effects of Covid-19, which also hit businesses hard. To this day, many businesses are still recovering and some had to close down.

The resilience and hard work displayed by developer Andrew Barnes and his team have been nothing short of excellent, he said.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, said malls are hubs of economic activity as they provide a market where business trades and consumers get their basic economic necessities.

Brookside Mall is one of the 161 malls that suffered a devastating blow during the unrest of July 2021, which destroyed businesses and jobs. The department is proud to see this establishment being rebuilt, he said.

The reopening of the mall tells us that investors remain confident in the economy of KwaZulu-Natal as an investment destination. Further, it signals that local businesses and communities around the area will once again have a reliable market to exchange goods and economic services

In KZN, more than 200 shopping centres in different parts of the province were looted or burnt, while at least 1 400 ATMs were damaged.

About 300 banks and post offices were vandalised in the province during the unrest. The negative impact on both business and jobs goes hand-in-hand, as businesses are the main drivers of job creation, and a working population drives demand within the economic cycle, he said.

Melanie Veness, Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business CEO, said one of her clearest images from the July riots is seeing flames rising up out of the Brookside Mall.

“To see it rebuilt even better than it was before is incredibly moving,” she said. Veness added that Checkers was “brilliant in preserving jobs”.

While the rebuild was being undertaken, around 90% of the Checkers staff were redeployed to other branches. The remaining 10% have now been employed.