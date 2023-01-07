Msunduzi mayor calls for bridge to be closed after third drowning

Amanda Sithole

After the third drowning of a child crossing the Peace Valley low-level bridge within the space of a year, Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has called for the bridge to be permanently closed.

Thebolla visited the Rashidi family in Peace Valley to pay his respects after their eight-year-old daughter was swept away off the low-level bridge on Thursday.

In April the same bridge also claimed the lives of sisters Layla and Nursa Hawazi.

Only one of the girls’ bodies has been found to date.

For the mother of the eight-year-old, the trauma is fresh and unbearable, as she recalls watching her daughter scream her name as the water washed her away.

“I was carrying a two-year-old on my back, holding my eight-year-old daughter’s hand. We were rushing to cross the bridge. One of the guys in the area approached, also trying to cross the same bridge. He offered to help me by taking my eight-year-old across.

I do not know what happened after that. Everything happened within a blink of an eye. My daughter was swept away by the water and I watched her fading away, screaming my name

The search for her daughter’s body is ongoing.

Thebolla made a pledge that a special team will continue searching tirelessly until they find the girl’s body.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla paid a visit to the Rashidi family, in Peace Valley, after the tragic drowning of their eight-year-old daughter, who was washed away off the low-level bridge during the heavy rains on Thursday night. Photo: Andile Mahlaba

He said the municipality will speed up the process of relocating all families that have houses at the edge of the river, because their lives are at risk.

He also urged Peace Valley residents to stop using the bridge while the municipality is in process of permanently closing it.

“The bridge was not meant for people to cross in the first place. This bridge was meant for Umgeni Water to service its infrastructure. The municipality will permanently close this bridge to the public to ensure no one ever risks their life crossing it again.”

We do not have the budget to rebuild another bridge when there is a functioning one just one kilometre away

He advised residents to rather walk the extra distance and use the 150-m footbridge that is just a kilometre away from the hazardous low-level bridge.

Peace Valley ward councillor Dumisani Phungula stressed how unsafe it was to use the bridge.

He also said residents living near the edge of the river should consider relocating to higher areas to avoid life-threatening situations and loss to property when heavy rains hit.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed a case of a missing person has been opened at Plessislaer Police Station.

He added that communities are being alerted about the dangers of crossing low-level bridges, especially when there are weather warnings.

“There is little that SAPS can do about these incidents. All relevant stakeholders need to come together, such as the municipality with their plans and implementations for infrastructure to prevent further damages or loss of lives in this manner,” he said.

Gwala added that a special search and rescue team will continue searching along the banks for the missing body.