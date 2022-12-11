Msunduzi mayor proud of municipality’s achievements this year

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu said they have worked tirelessly to improve service delivery this year.

In a few days from now, we will be closing what was a very positive year for our municipality. Our efforts to roll out service delivery to the people were on top of our agenda.

He was speaking at the lighting up of the city’s Christmas tree, outside the city hall, on Friday evening.

“We have worked tirelessly to improve service delivery by fixing and replacing old infrastructure. This year alone we spent just over R60 million to resurface our roads. We are still spending where we need to on re-gravelling.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to address backlog in repairing potholes

Thebolla added that despite load shedding, which remains a huge issue, electricity cuts from Msunduzi’s supply areas had decreased.

However, he admitted, they are still facing challenges with electricity infrastructure.

Yes, there are still challenges but there has been a huge decrease [in interruptions to the supply]. Almost 90% of our streetlights are working and that includes even those areas that we historically didn’t supply.

That includes Eskom’s area of supply, where we have just recently taken over the issue of connection of streetlights. Our purpose is to ensure that Pietermaritzburg residents are taken care of.

Thebolla said they know that they still have a lot of work to do in terms of attending to many other service delivery challenges.

Msunduzi Mayor pleads with residents

He appealed to Msunduzi residents to join hands with them in restoring the city to working order.

Part of the work we are proud of this year is fighting against corruption. As we speak, people are in jail. People are suspended. It is our duty, especially over the holidays to ensure that we fight against the abuse of elderly people, women and children.

He also urged people over the festive season to help make Msunduzi a safer place.

“We want to wish our citizens a Merry Christmas. Whatever you are going to do these holidays may it bring blessings and be what all of us will be proud of as people from the City of Choice.”