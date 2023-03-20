Msunduzi mayor: ‘Residents will be safe’ during EFF protest

Clive Ndou

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has assured that city residents will be safe to carry out their daily activities within the city during Monday’s EFF nationwide protest.

The EFF, which has been accused of attempting to bully the public into joining the party’s nationwide “shutdown”, is demanding the end to load shedding and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thebolla, who said law enforcement agencies within Msunduzi were on “high alert” ahead of Monday’s protest, made it clear that the red berets’ demonstration would not be allowed to infringe on the rights of the city’s residents.

Residents should regard Monday as any other normal day. The law enforcement agencies, including Msunduzi Municipality’s internal security, will ensure that those residents who want to go on with their daily lives are protected throughout the day.

Government, political parties and NGOs have accused the EFF of, among other things, using social media to force businesses to close, and workers to stay at home, during the party’s protest.

Some residents within Msunduzi have also claimed to have received notices from the EFF to either stay at home or join the protest.

While the EFF leadership, which insisted that Monday’s protest would be peaceful, has claimed that the notices were merely invitations for the public to participate in the shutdown, Thebolla described the red berets’ mobilisation campaign as “worrying”.

I can confirm that, since Friday, there have been instances where law enforcement agencies had to respond to what appeared to be a full protest by EFF members. There was also some activity at the Imbali Post Office during the weekend. As the municipality, we are satisfied with the manner in which the law enforcement agencies have dealt with the situation.

uMgungundlovu District mayor Mzi Zuma said municipalities across the district were satisfied with the measures the law enforcement agencies have put in place to deal with any form of lawlessness during today’s protest.

I can assure the residents within the district that services within all the district’s municipalities will not be disrupted. It will be business as usual.

The district municipality, Zuma said, has warned residents to resist calls to participate in any illegal activities.

We are all aware of the destruction to the economy, and loss of human lives caused by the July unrest. We are saying to our people that they should not be coerced into participating in any unlawful acts during the protest.

While the EFF leadership maintained that the shutdown will see protesters gathering “everywhere”, police in the Western Cape yesterday said the protesters, particularly in the Cape Town CBD, will only protest along demarcated routes.

Zuma said he was not aware of any such arrangement between the EFF regional leadership and law enforcement agencies within the district.

Our understanding is that there is no demarcated area for the protest.

However, Zuma said the fact that EFF protestors would be able to demonstrate in any part of the district municipalities, would not compromise the measures put in place to deal with “any lawlessness” linked to the protest.

The law enforcement agencies have assured us that they would be able to respond should there be any acts of either intimidation of violence.

While some businesses within the district could close as a precautionary measure, key business hubs, including Pietermaritzburg’s Liberty Midlands, Scottsville and Cascades Lifestyle malls, will be open.