Msunduzi mayor’s bodyguard arrested for murder

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s bodyguard was arrested for murder.

The bodyguard was arrested on Saturday afternoon for the alleged murder of 22-year-old Nkosinathi Radebe from Dambuza in Pietermaritzburg.

Radebe is said to have been shot and his body was allegedly loaded in a municipal-owned vehicle driven by the bodyguard.

A source said the bodyguard’s intention was to dump the body.

“The body was only discovered after [the bodtguard] had gone to a police station to report a false car hijacking incident. Thorough questioning by the police led to [the bodyguard] pointing out where he had dumped Radebe’s body.

“The mayor is so worried about this because the car used to commit and hide the murder belongs to the office of the mayor,” said the source.

“[The bodyguard] is his [the mayor’s] trusted ally of many years. He is charged under a case of murder registered at Plessislaer police station…,” said the source.

Msunduzi’s spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said preliminary investigations done by the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba indicated that the said bodyguard is a former bodyguard and that he was no longer in the employ of the municipality.

“The city manager is following up on the issue pertaining to the vehicle in question,” said Mkhize.