Msunduzi municipal manager cracking the whip on city’s employment processes

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba is cracking the whip on the city’s employment processes.

The Witness has seen a circular addressed to the staff members alerting them to the enforcement of the Municipal Systems Amendment Act.

Also Read | Msunduzi’s new municipal manager says, ‘You’re in good hands’

The act states that city employees who have been dismissed due to misconduct may be re-employed by the municipality, provided that the periods prescribed by the Cogta minister are adhered to.

The act also stipulates that no person should be appointed in a position he or she is not qualified to occupy, and that staff members may not hold political office. The circular is dated November 2, 2022.

In light of the recent amendments made to the Municipal Systems Act No 32 of 2000, you are advised that the provisions of Act 3 of 2022 have now come into effect as at 26 October, 2022 and as such the following is applicable to staff: employees who had been dismissed due to misconduct may be re-employed by the municipality provided that the periods prescribed by the (Cogta) minister are adhered to; a decision to appoint a person appointed against a post that does not exist in the staff establishment is null and void; a person who makes a decision to appoint a person against a post that does not exist in the staff establishment may be held personally liable for irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality; staff members may not hold political office in a political party, whether such is permanent, temporary or acting capacity. READ MORE Updated | Floods hit Msunduzi hard

It says if a staff member was appointed before the amendment, they are afforded one year within the date of effect of the amendment to comply.

“For clarity, a political officer is defined as anyone holding the position of chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary, treasurer or an elected or appointed decision-making position of a political party nationally or in any province, region or other area in which the party operates.”

Mapholoba confirmed circulating the circular, stating that it was time that they professionalise local government.

We want to work around the issue of professionalism. If you are in politics, then stay in politics, and if you are in local government, focus on that, but importantly, professionalism is the main goal to be achieved if we are to turn the fortunes of local government around. We expect employees to comply with the amended act because failure to do so will be treated as misconduct. This Act also seeks to ensure that reference checks are conducted thoroughly during the process of appointing a person in the municipality.

According to section 171 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, a person found to have committed financial misconduct, corruption or fraud should not be eligible for employment in a municipality for 10 years. Misconduct involving elements of dishonesty or negligence will prohibit employment at the municipality for five years.

Lighter misconducts are punishable for up to two years of disqualification from getting employment from the municipality.

Political parties speak on the appointment of the new MM

IFPs councilor in Msunduzi Thinasonke Ntombela said the move was long overdue and that the city has lost millions paying people whose jobs are not known.

This will assist in getting rid of the rot in the municipality … We believe that this will save the city a lot of money and will relieve it from being abused for cadre deployment.

The DA said they will conduct quarterly follow-ups to ensure that the city is identifying the wrongdoers. Party councilor Bongumusa Nhlabathi said they hoped that Mapholoba was not pressured to release the memo to make it look like the city was complying with the amended act.