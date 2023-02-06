Pietermaritzburg commuters tired of defective traffic lights

Akheel Sewsunker

Msunduzi Municipality is asking for patience as the City addresses traffic light repairs.

These have been delayed owing to the extent of the repairs required.

Residents say their commute to work and school is impacted on a daily basis by non-working traffic lights.

In particular, the traffic lights at the intersection of Dr Chota Motala Road and Allandale Road — which have been out of order for months — are causing terrible daily traffic congestion and extended delays on these busy roads.

ALSO READ | ‘Everyone needs to pull together to end electricity crisis’

A frustrated northern areas resident, who did not want to be named, said he is sick to death of the faulty traffic lights at the intersection.

They haven’t been working for almost a year. The traffic has not changed much, but the drivers do not follow the rules of the road [in the absence of traffic lights]. I have never seen a traffic officer in the vicinity in the past year, ever since the lights haven’t been working.

While the Motala and Allandale intersection is notably bad, residents say the problem is city-wide.

Pietermaritzburg resident Jarred Naidoo said:

Travelling through the CBD, you can always expect at least one set not to be working on your route, if not multiple ones.

Naidoo added that this leads to extra fuel costs.

Sitting in long traffic queues results in running your engine for longer, which uses more fuel. With the massive increase in the fuel price in the last year, the effect is quite noticeable.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi aims to maintain street lights in areas supplied by Eskom

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said repairs to the broken traffic lights are currently under way and appealed to the public to be patient as the repairs have experienced delays.