Msunduzi Municipality applauds City’s firefighters

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Msunduzi Municipality has applauded the City’s firefighters for saving a woman in a house fire.

The City said Msunduzi Firefighters showed their bravery and dedication when they saved the life of a woman who could not have survived in the house fire

At approximately 9.30 pm on Friday night, a team of 11 firefighters was deployed to respond to a house fire call in Paradise Gardens.

ALSO READ | Bombay Heights residents shocked by gruesome death of elderly caregiver

Within minutes, they had managed to extinguish the fire which had already engulfed the kitchen and lounge.

The City said the team managed to prevent the fire from causing extensive damage to the house.

Finding the woman

According to the City, the team found the woman in one of the rooms which was engulfed in smoke. She was unconscious and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.

We are proud of our dedicated, committed and brave heroes and heroines who always show up determined and tireless to battle dangerous fires and save the lives of the people of Msunduzi despite the dangers and challenges that they face in their line of duty every day.

“We recently celebrated International Firefighters Day and we truly respect, admire and value our dedicated firefighting teams for putting their own lives in danger so that all of us can be safe” said City Manager, Lulamile Mapholoba.