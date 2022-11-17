Msunduzi Municipality demolishes ten homes in Haniville

Londiwe Xulu

Families with children have been left homeless after Msunduzi Municipality demolished 10 houses in Haniville on Tuesday.

Residents whose houses were demolished said they’ve since been sleeping outside their destroyed homes, guarding their belongings as they had nowhere else to go.

They said their children were left traumatised, with their school uniforms and books said to be scattered amid the rubble.

When The Witness visited the area on Wednesday, some of the residents were still trying to find food, clothes and anything else they could retrieve from the ruins.

They said they were still unsure of what to do next and feared rain.

One resident said she has been living on the land for about four years and had never been told to move.

She said on Tuesday, they saw a number of municipal vehicles and SAPS members driving towards their houses. Until then, she said, they had never received any eviction notices from Msunduzi.

While we wondered what all those cars wanted, a tractor loader backhoe (TLB) came and started destroying the first house. We asked why our houses were being destroyed but no one responded. Instead the municipal security was rude to us, walking around kicking our belongings while more houses were destroyed.

“We weren’t given any warning or a chance to at least remove our belongings from the houses. Our documents are all buried in the rubble and we don’t even know where we’ll move to from here,” said the resident.

She said they were left puzzled as to why only 10 houses were destroyed.

She added that they tried contacting their ward councillor, Ram Roy, for assistance on Tuesday, but they didn’t get any help.

She said all they asked for was a place to sleep and store their belongings so they wouldn’t be stolen. Roy said this started before he was elected as the ward councillor last November.

Residents allegedly told to vacate six months ago

He said the municipality told the residents to vacate the land six months ago and that this land was earmarked for a housing project.

“They called at around 10 pm on Tuesday asking that I provide them with a shelter. However, there was nothing I could do to help. I don’t even have a community hall in my ward. I too found out their houses had been demolished that day. The municipality didn’t inform me,” said Roy.

On Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, a number of residents went to the City Hall asking for assistance.

Msunduzi disputes residents’ claims

The speaker of Msunduzi, Eunice Majola, said the municipality has on numerous occasions warned the residents to vacate the land, disputing their claim that that they had not been warned.

“The municipal security and the human settlement team had told them to move to another place. Even when they started building, they were warned.”

We called in some of the residents that came to the City Hall to listen to their grievances. They agreed they had been warned and that the land was for a housing project. They asked for the municipality to give them the land, but we can’t do that because it will mean we are perpetuating the issue of building illegally

She added they have given them until the first of January to vacate the land.