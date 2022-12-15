Msunduzi Municipality to proceed with South Road housing development

Witness Reporter

Ward 28 residents were asked to “have a heart” for flood victims this Christmas, as the municipality proceeds with its housing development in South Road.

Residents met with Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla at Heather Hall this week to address the issue of the temporary development in South Road for the April flood victims, who are currently housed at Truro Hall.

Last week, Ward 28 residents protested when the municipality showed up to grade the land, which resulted in a standoff between residents and the municipality.

ALSO READ | Ten homes in Umngeni partially damaged by heavy rains

Twenty-four families from Nkululeko, Wartburg, have been living at Truro Hall since April when they lost their homes in the floods.

Before the South Road development, residents living in Fountain Lane had also opposed a proposal for a housing development on vacant land in their area.

Thebolla said it was not the intention of Msunduzi not to consult with the residents of Ward 28.

Head of Msunduzi housing association

Radha Gounden, head of Msunduzi Housing Association, explained why the site at South Road had been chosen.

Since the floods Human Settlements, together with Msunduzi and the province, embarked on a site identification programme, which started at Fountain Lane. The residents of Ward 28 refused any construction at the site as the land had social meaning to them.

After Fountain Lane was unsuccessful, the human settlements team continued looking for land, which led them to South Road.

South Road is situated above Truro Hall and next to the BP petrol garage. Since the Fountain Lane proposal, some families have relocated from the Truro Hall, which has decreased the number of families needing housing to 16.

Gounden said that they had also consulted with their own environmental management, who informed them that there were no environmental constraints on the land.

The land is less than 2 000 square metres and will accommodate 16 temporary units and ablution facilities that will be piped into the municipal services. The area will be fenced so that there is no increase in the number of structures that will be built there.

He said it will not be an informal settlement but rather a formal structure with a concrete slab and fibre cement boards used for the walls. A formal roof structure will be made with I.B.R sheeting.

ALSO READ | Relief for flood victims

For temporary housing to be built at South Road, there will be no need for environmental authorisation.

It is Christmas and we need to have a heart for the people in shelters.

Residents raise their concerns

Ward 28 residents packed the hall to voice their objections and concerns. Some residents were concerned that the temporary structures in South Road would never be replaced with permanent structures.

Resident Radesh Deolall questioned how the development would affect her property value.

When I bought my house there were no informal settlements nearby. Now, because of the upcoming settlement I will either pay a high premium or my property will be devalued.

Quinton Aiyer said it was disappointing only to find out about the South Road plot on social media.

As a real estate agent, we are struggling to sell properties in that area because of the informal settlements.

Patriotic Alliance Ward 28 candidate, Leona Beyers, said proper protocols were not being followed.

The residents of ward 28 were not informed. We are tired of being fooled. Treat us with dignity.

Meanwhile Hassan Rafique, whose home borders the settlement, said his property was being damaged by the development.

Our insurance says it is the municipality’s fault and the municipality tells us to speak to our insurer. The municipality needs to figure out a way to install proper drainage systems in the informal settlement. You provided water, but the water is running into our yards. The municipality said they would send out investigators, but we are still waiting since 2019.

Msunduzi Municipality municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba urged residents not to evoke racial politics but instead, evoke Ubuntu.