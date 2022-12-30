Msunduzi Municipality under fire for failing to collect refuse on time

Chris Ndaliso

Uncollected garbage is an eyesore in the Northern areas and other parts of Msunduzi, despite the municipality promising there will be no disruptions in refuse collection.

Residents in the area claim that it has been three weeks since the city collected garbage on time.

Rikesh Ishwarlall, a resident in the Northern areas, said the Truro parking lot has now turned into a dump site.

This is the third week straight that refuse removal hasn’t proceeded as scheduled in parts of the Northern areas. Three weeks ago, Wednesday collection only happened on the following Monday, five days later.

“Last week, refuse was only collected late on Thursday. This week, refuse has not yet been collected. The municipality posted that all services will be running ‘as normal’ over the festive period. Now there’s a pile of rubbish lying in the Truro parking area.

“You cannot blame residents or the waste pickers in the area, who saw an opportunity to make a few rands by disposing of the rubbish.”

He added that the municipality is always urging residents and businesses to keep the city clean, but that can happen only if it played its part as well.

Renisha Singh said residents had no alternative way to dispose of their garbage. She said the situation became worse because of dogs, monkeys and rats.

It’s raining now and plastic bags are floating down the road in water. It is stinking as the monkeys and dogs rummage the plastic bags, with rats not helping the situation.

Residents are frustrated and no one cares about recollecting the remains that are being washed down the road. There were voice notes that were sent yesterday in an attempt to explain this non-collection of refuse.

Another resident, Linda Govender, said they are once again suffering due to the incompetency of the municipality.

“Once again, refuse has not been picked up on time in ward 28. This is an ongoing battle in the Northern areas. The municipality is always saying that they only have two bin-trucks working. Is it not time that the ratepayers’ money be used to invest in more bin-trucks to accommodate the large areas that Msunduzi has to cover?

“I have walked through many roads today and the stench is terrible from the refuse bins left outside. Many bin bags have been ripped open by dogs, monkeys and even humans.

“How do we expect our residents to live in such terrible conditions yet their bills are paid on time? If the municipality cannot render a service they are being paid for, then please stop charging the residents such high fees and let them get their own refuse removal companies.”

She said the municipality needed to outsource the jobs to those who are capable of doing it or get competent people to perform their job functions.

In a voice note, purportedly from Wilson Mhlongo, the head of Msunduzi Waste Management, Mhlongo is heard apologising for the delays in refuse collection and attributed this to the unavailability of staff after December 25.

He said they were trying to resolve the backlog with the aim of starting the new year on a clean slate.

In a statement, the municipality said that it is aware of the interruption of domestic refuse collection which has affected some sections within the Northern areas.

“The interruption has been caused by the backlog resulting from the Christmas break as well as shortage of staff on December 26 and 27, 2022. The waste management teams are currently working around the clock to address this matter and bring the situation to normalcy.

“Residents are urged to continue placing their refuse on their verges on the morning of collection days as per the schedule and not engage in illegal dumping, as it is against the law and they will be penalised and charged.

The municipality advises that the waste management staff or any other employee of the council are strictly prohibited from soliciting gifts, including cash, from the residents.

“Those residents who are approached by members of staff for gifts are requested to take the registration number of the truck and report the matter for investigation and possible consequent management.

The municipality thanks the residents for their patience during this time and apologises for the inconvenience caused.”