Urinating and defecating in public stinks up ‘Pee-termaritzburg’

Chris Ndaliso

Urinating and defecating in public is making breathing difficult in some parts of Msunduzi Municipality.

While other towns like Richards Bay are hard on people who break the by-laws on public nuisance, Msunduzi businesses and ratepayers are of the view that the city management has no plans in place to deal with the scourge.

Recently, a 52-year-old man was fined R2 000 for urinating in public at the Richard’s Bay Boardwalk Mall.

The Pietermaritzburg central business district and parts of its surroundings are in a state of decay because of vagrancy, lawbreaking citizens and empty buildings.

Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda) said the stink in the CBD affects business in many ways.

Chairperson Kantha Naidoo said it is costing businesses a lot of money to keep changing slats on the roller shutters due to corrosion from the urine.

To keep changing fencing because of the same reason is also costly. Some businesses have opted to build walls to avoid the rust but the smell [against the walls] is still putrid. It is unsightly and reflects poorly on us as a city. It is very bad for businesses as to see this or even smell this chases away potential customers.

She said the issue of vacant buildings needed to be addressed and owners of abandoned buildings engaged with as this just added to the decay that the city is in.

Various parts of the city, especially inside disused buildings, have become rendezvous places for whoonga addicts. Walking across Pietermaritz Street into Gallwey Lane is nauseating as the smell of urine and stools dominates the alley.

It’s common to see human waste in different spots in the alley.

The air in other parts of town, including in Hoosen Haffajee Street towards Mayors Walk, is also fouled by urine and human waste.

Naidoo said the solution for some Msunduzi businesses was installing sprinklers against their buildings to wash (the urine down) while others hosed the affected area.

Not all businesses are able to do this. There are not enough public toilets or ablutions in the city and with the taverns around, this has exacerbated the problem. As Meda we have requested council that more public toilets be installed especially with the increase of street traders and foot traffic in the city. I am aware of them trying but progress seems to be very slow, so much so that one cannot physically see any difference.

‘No plan to turn city and CBD around’

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) said the challenge faced by ratepayers was that the municipality and council do not have a plan to turn around the CBD and the city in general.

Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said there needs to be a concerted effort to start an education programme that targets residents, businesses and visitors not to litter, and especially not to urinate or defecate in public.

The municipality needs to impose a hefty fine for those who transgress the by-laws. But the major challenge is enforcement of the by-laws which is not happening. We see residents and businesses doing illegal dumping and sometimes it is reported but there is no follow-up.

He said the main public toilets opposite the city hall and the toilets at the taxi ranks were not working and not maintained.

The businesses in the CBD are hard-hit by this problem. What is the municipality’s plan to address the street children as they are also a contributing factor to urinating and defecating in public spaces? Without a comprehensive plan that involves all stakeholders to address the problem, the CBD will remain an eyesore for all.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said the city has done nothing to tackle the problem of urinating and defacating in public.

Visually it is evident in the once-bustling avenues. The municipal security are meant to be enforcing action against these violations, but how do you enforce when even some municipal staff aren’t privy to the by-laws themselves? The degradation of our historical sites in the city is not something that occurred overnight. We as a city have allowed this to happen. Our public toilets are deplorable. Do we even have public toilets? I certainly wouldn’t use a public toilet even when desperate. Perhaps a charging system to use the facilities needs to be in place. Sadly this presents further challenges of [ensuring the collection of the funds and their use] for maintaining the facilities.

He said the state of the city’s public ablutions is disgusting and a health hazard.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the city needs to review its policies and also ensure that there is enough personnel to implement those policies.

Ntombela said the city has no solution to deal with vagrants and whoonga addicts.

Do we have enough ablution facilities around the city? Our security personnel also raise eyebrows because I don’t know what their duties are. The state of the city is very disturbing and it’s not getting any better. I’ve never heard of any person being fined for urinating in public, yet there is a security division within the municipality.

City responds

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the city has “a number” of ablution facilities and all these are “well maintained” and in “good condition”.

Mkhize, without indicating whether any individuals have been fined before, said: