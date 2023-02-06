Repairing all damaged roads will cost Msunduzi R100 million

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

It will cost more than R100 million to repair all the damaged roads in the Msunduzi Municipality.

This is according to Msunduzi deputy mayor and chair of the infrastructure portfolio Mxolisi Mkhize, who was responding to complaints about the state of many township roads that have been left to deteriorate after the heavy rains in April and December.

Damaged roads

Bongudunga Road and the Imbali Unit 13 Road, in Pietermaritzburg, are just two among many township roads that are currently in such a bad state that they are dangerous to use.

ALSO READ | Part of Pietermaritzburg’s Morcom Road called a ‘death trap’

KwaPata and Imbali Unit 13 motorists are now limited to using only one lane on a two-lane road, owing to the extent of damage to the road surface.

Imbali Unit 13 resident Sindi Phungula said the poor road condition was forcing drivers to take turns using the road.

She added that the recent heavy rains also damaged the one remaining good lane, and she feared that if the rain continued, the usable lane would be destroyed.

Zinhle Nene, from KwaPata, said Bongudunga Road was damaged by the December floods.

She added:

The situation is very bad since cars are only using one lane. In some cases drivers are not patient with each other. We want the road to be repaired. It becomes difficult for our own cars to enter our premises. Cars keep hooting to the point where [no one knows where to go] and cars [end up coming into our yards to get off the road]. We have never been told when the road is going to be fixed. We have just accepted that the road will remain like this forever.

Maurine Zuma, from the upper part of Bongudunga Road, said last April’s floods wreaked havoc on the roads, which have deteriorated further since then.

Municipal workers are trying their best to make this road usable. They did fill the holes with small stones recently, but after two days they were swept away. It would be better if they resurface the gravel and start afresh. Repairing doesn’t help as it doesn’t last. Cars take turns since only one lane is working.

Municipality says fixing roads is a priority

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize told The Witness that they understood residents’ frustration over the situation, adding that fixing these roads had been identified as a priority by the municipality.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg tops SA’s city of potholes list

Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, said that without decent roads people would not be able to travel to work or school or for other important activities.

We are doing our best, but some of the things are beyond anyone’s control. The situation is not normal. We are dealing with flash floods, due to climate change.

Mkhize said both Bongudunga Road and the Imbali Unit 13 Road were on a list of key roads that would be attended to after the mid-year budget process is finalised, before the end of April 2023.

All damaged roads are assessed and they are attended to based on the priority and budget availability. We will need more than R100 million to attend to all damaged roads in Msunduzi. Some of these roads need minor and some major repairs.

Mkhize said a number of roads, damaged by the recent storms, had been repaired in Edendale.

Ward 16 councillor Bhekabantu Zuma said a plan was in place to repair the Bongudunga Road.

“I spoke to the superintendent on Thursday and we will start seeing something happening on that road from Monday. Temporary repairs don’t help as the road gets flooded again when it rains,” he added.

Ward 17 councillor Mphilisi Ndlovu also confirmed that a maintenance plan had been approved to ensure the roads were repaired.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg financial advisor takes the initiative to fix potholes

Roads in a poor condition a dangerous for road users

Automobile Association (AA), spokesperson Layton Beard said roads in a poor condition were dangerous for all road users.

“The potential for crashes is always higher,” he said.

He cautioned drivers to be careful and aware of the road and other road users when driving on bad roads.

You need to understand that the road is bad. Drive at a speed that you and your vehicle can handle. Bad roads cause a lot of pressure on a vehicle, which can cause damages to the car at a faster rate.

Beard also advised motorists to keep their headlights on and drive more slowly when driving on unfamiliar or bad roads.