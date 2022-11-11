Msunduzi needs to fix drainage systems

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg residents have called on Msunduzi Municipality to fix the drainage system after the heavy rains on Wednesday that flooded most of the roads.

The heavy rains, which started in the afternoon, had several roads in the CBD and residential areas flooded, with some residents struggling to get into their driveways.

Some residents said they have been calling on the municipality to ensure the drainage systems were cleaned since the April and May floods.

One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said he drove through town shortly after the rain on Wednesday afternoon and there was heavy traffic because of the flooded roads.

There is a lot of dirt that's blocking our drainage system and the municipality should be clearing it to ensure our roads don't get flooded at times like this. There's a lot of changes in our weather as we get a lot of rain

He added that some of the street vendors were also throwing things into the drains. In October, the municipality ran a campaign of cleaning storm water drains and said a number of them were cleared.

However, people continued to throw rubbish inside the drains.

Msunduzi Municipality responds

In a statement, Msunduzi said they have seen a significant decline in the number of floods and water flowing over road surfaces resulting from storms.

This is due to the proactive cleaning and maintenance programme that is being rolled out which includes unclogging the drains, unblocking kerb inlets and skofelling of weeds around the kerbs to ensure an easy flow of rain water in the drains. Several blocked storm water drains have been serviced in the CBD and parts of Edendale, northern areas and suburbs around the city. The work continues and will spread to other areas

The municipality further urged the members of the community to refrain from littering and dumping as those foreign objects block the storm water drains, which also leads to blockage of the culverts and water backup or delayed flow.