Msunduzi pays tribute to councillor Gabuza

Londiwe Xulu

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of Msunduzi Municipality Ward 2 councillor Phumlani Gabuza, who died on Saturday.

It was Gabuza’s first term as the councillor for Sweetwaters and surrounding areas.

In a statement on Monday, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said Gabuza also served in the finance services portfolio committee.

He said Gabuza’s death was a sad loss to the municipality and the entire community that he served.

We have lost a very disciplined councillor, a dedicated servant of the people who was committed to the development of his community. On behalf of council and staff, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Gabuza family, friends and community

IFP caucus leader Thinasonke Ntombela said they were shocked by Gabuza’s sudden death.

“We have noticed that he was unwell but hoped he would recover. We were shocked and saddened when we heard about his passing on Saturday …” said Ntombela.