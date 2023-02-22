Msunduzi poor at spending infrastructure grant, committee hears

Chris Ndaliso

The Msunduzi municipal infrastructure grant is poorly spent, the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee heard on Tuesday.

However, some improvements were also noted in the city, Mpofana and Inkosi Langalibalele municipalities in terms of advancing beyond the triggers that had resulted in their being placed under intervention.

The meeting of the committee was held in order for it to be updated on municipalities which are under Section 139 intervention. The meeting was held in Mayville, Durban.

The report

According to the updated report, there are eight Section 139 interventions at the Msunduzi, Mpofana, uThukela, Inkosi Langalibalele, uMzinyathi, Abaqulusi, uMkhanyakude and Mtubatuba municipalities.

On April 27, 2022, provincial government resolved to retain interventions in terms of the Constitution in the above municipalities for a further period — to October 31, 2022, or soon thereafter.

On November 2, 2022, the provincial government resolved to extend interventions at Msunduzi, Mpofana, Inkosi Langalibalele, Abaqulusi and Mtubatuba municipalities and uMzinyathi, uThukela and uMkhanyakude District municipalities for a further period — to April 30.

There has been visible improvement noted in Msunduzi, Mpofana and Inkosi Langalibalele municipalities in terms of advancing beyond the triggers that had resulted in them being placed under intervention.

However, Msunduzi has since regressed to a qualified audit outcome for the 2021/22 audit.

uThukela, UMzinyathi and Mtubatuba municipalities have stabilised politically and institutionally; however, these municipalities have serious cash flow and other complex financial and service delivery challenges, which are stubborn and require extraordinary measures.

“Over the years the provincial government has noted a growing tendency by some municipalities to resist Section 139 interventions by approaching the courts,” the committee heard.

They said the city has stabilised all its committees and the council. It has regressed to a qualification in the 2021/22 audit and MIG expenditure is sitting at 50% as at January 2023 and this is regarded as poor grant expenditure.

Electricity issues

The MEC has not supported the appointment of the general manager for electricity supply services.

“There are 49 consequence management cases which are still on the roll with 47 cases remaining to be finalised. Sixteen employees in budget and treasury and 15 in community services have been suspended [for various transgressions] as at December 8, 2022.

The consequence management acceleration plan has been developed by corporate services and is being monitored on a weekly basis by the city’s ministerial representative.

They added that Cogta deployed a team of engineers to provide close support and improve electricity outages around the city.

DA committee member, Martin Meyer, said the report on Msunduzi was “very” concerning.

I don’t quite understand how the department says there is improvement in this municipality. Three areas of concern are the regression in the auditor-general’s report, which should not happen while a municipality is under administration where there is supposed to be more strict controls over the budget.

Then with the massive infrastructure challenges in the municipality, the under-expenditure on the infrastructure grant is unacceptable. How can a municipality with such serious challenges only spend 50% of its grants? This is unacceptable and needs urgent answers on how this happened.

Meyer continued that the third area of concern was the vacant post of the electricity general manager, especially taking the electricity challenges into consideration.

He said the administrators should be called to appear in person before the Cogta committee to engage directly with them on these concerns and the unacceptable situation in Msunduzi.

The IFP in KZN said it was concerned about the manner in which the MIG funds are spent and the “incompetent” Msunduzi administration.

Party provincial parliamentarian

Party provincial parliamentarian Otto Kunene said Msunduzi should be quick in releasing a report on the investigation into the manner in which the recruitment for the general manager — electricity position was handled.

The public deserves to know why a candidate announced by the mayor was turned down by the MEC despite the fact that he has followed all the requisite processes. We support the investigation so that there can be consequence management.

The leadership in Msunduzi is in tatters. We are also concerned about the improper handling of the municipal infrastructure grant funds.

Msunduzi did not comment by the time of publication.