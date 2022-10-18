Msunduzi Post Office at Liberty Midlands Mall temporarily closed due to rental issues

Londiwe Xulu

The Msunduzi post office at the Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg is temporarily closed over rental problems.

Johan Kruger of the South African Post Office (Sapo) said Sapo has made partial payment and is negotiating to reopen the branch.

He added street deliveries continue without any interruption.

Customers can renew car licenses at the nearby post offices — Howick, Khan Road and Mayor’s Walk. There is no extra charge if the license is collected from a post office and it costs R75 for delivery to the customer’s home or work address.

A number of people were concerned the post office might be permanently closed after seeing a notice at the closed post office last week.

Liberty Midlands Mall is yet to comment.