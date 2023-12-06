Msunduzi retains blue drop status

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality has retained its blue drop status for its high water quality, while Umgungundlovu District achieved excellent performance.

This was revealed by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu during the release of the 2023 national blue drop report on Tuesday.

The blue drop certificates in KwaZulu-Natal were awarded to the Msunduzi Municipality, uMgungundlovu District Municipality and Ilembe Municipality’s water supply systems.

These municipalities scored more than 95% when measured against the blue drop standards and thus qualified for the prestigious blue drop certification.

Msunduzi obtained an overall score of 97,94 %. In 2014 they obtained 97,97%. They were also ranked second in the province in terms of blue drop status.

uMgungundlovu District obtained an overall of 96,44% which is an increase from 89,94% which they scored in 2014.

The report stated that the province has shown decline in excellence for 2023 compared to the 2014 audit results as a comparative baseline.

It did, however, commend Msunduzi Municipality for maintaining excellent performance and congratulated uMgungundlovu District for achieving excellent performance.

uMgugundlovu District mayor Mzi Zuma said they are very happy and grateful that they achieved this status. He said they worked very hard to improve their water quality, working together with Umgeni.

