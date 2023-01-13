Msunduzi staffer shot dead

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi employee Noxolo “Xolo” Dimba (30) was marked for death, her grieving aunt Thulisile Dimba said on Thursday.

The mother of a three-year-old daughter had just dished out supper and was feeding her toddler unaware that a few minutes later, three bullets would end her life.

The gunman shot her in the presence of her child in their Imbali Unit 1 home last week.

Speaking at a memorial service for Dimba Thursday at the city hall, Thulisile said Noxolo succumbed to her injuries in hospital the day after the incident, with doctors having stitched up her womb and intestines.

“I was with her, my 17-year-old son and her three-year-old daughter when the life-changing incident took place. We were eating supper in the lounge when we heard a knock on the kitchen door. Only the bottom part of the door was closed.”

“The man then asked if Xolo was available and that irked me because it was late and I could not understand how an inquiry about rooms for rental had changed into an interest in the availability of my daughter. [Thulisile raised Noxolo after her mother died when she was in Grade 6]. I then asked who was asking for Xolo,” she said.

She said a second man brandishing a gun pushed the door open and rushed to the lounge where Noxolo was seated, still feeding her child. “She jumped up from her seat and ran into the room with the second man following her.

“I also dashed off to hide in another room and I heard the gunshots. I screamed for help and while this was happening, my son was being chased by the other gunman, who abruptly stopped and stood at the door.”

“My son is telling me that this man had shown no interest in shooting at him, he just chased him for a few paces and returned and stood at the door. When the one who had chased Xolo to the room walked out, they both walked away …” she said.

Noxolo was the sole breadwinner at home.

Thulisile said the family was still shocked and the incident had left her son and Xolo’s daughter traumatised.

Her baby daughter was lying on top of her when people finally arrived to see what was happening. She was in the presence of her little baby.

“I believe that she was marked for death because these men did not harm any of us who were present … They wanted Xolo, and not us.”

Noxolo had been with the municipality since January 2018 as an intern in the environmental management unit and was later promoted to the position of administrative officer within the infrastructure project management unit in March 2022.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has appealed to the police to act with speed in apprehending the perpetrators.

The sudden departure of our hardworking, honest and loyal staff member has left us deeply shocked and bereaved.

“On behalf of the council, management and colleagues, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues,” he said.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sgt Sifiso Gwala said initially there was an attempted murder case opened as Noxolo had landed up in hospital. “… The perpetrators are still at large,” said Gwala.