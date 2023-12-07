Msunduzi to tackle electricity issues

By Chanel George

Msunduzi’s electricity department has been working around the clock to restore power to many suburbs around the city whose supply has been affected by the this week’s storms.

Several areas of the city have experienced power disruptions this week as a result of the weather.

Msunduzi Municipality issued a statement saying its electrical department is experiencing difficulties getting power fully restored to storm-affected communities.

Municipal Mayor Lulamile Mapholoba said municipal workers have been working overtime to fix the extended power outages that are affecting different areas of the city.

“On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 pm the city experienced a hail storm which affected 33kv Line A and B from the Retief Substation to Crossways Primary Substation which supplies the Hilton community,” he said.

He said teams responded promptly and power was restored using Line A at 5:30 pm on Sunday in order to restore supply the Crossways Primary substation.

On Monday, at around 8:30 am we started receiving calls and text messages from customers reporting that they had no electricity since the storm the previous day and teams were immediately dispatched to attend to the issue, including patrolling the line B which was off.

He said the team discovered trees on the 33KV line and the trees were removed; however, upon energising the line, the power stayed on for a short period and then tripped again.

“Further repairs were undertaken on the 33kV Line, the team then energised the power and it tripped at 5:30 pm,” said Mapholoba.

He said the torrential downpours and very strong winds continued to wreak havoc in the city, resulting to another trip on Line A. This was attended to and power supply was restored at 7:26 pm.

“The supply to Crossway Primary Sub-station was lost again on the Tuesday. The team continued to locate the fault and do repairs; full supply was restored at 3:19 pm, however, due to high loads, load reduction was implemented at 4 pm until the loads were stable,” said Mapholoba.

Some suburbs which are still in darkness are Sweetwaters, Mkhondeni, Eastwood, Bishopstowe and parts of Hilton.

Mapholoba said dedicated teams have been working around the clock to ensure that more than half of the reported electricity faults are attended to and resolved.

“They have been hard at work since Sunday afternoon, under severe weather conditions, their commitment and endurance is highly commendable,” he said.

Mapholoba said the municipality wishes to advise the residents that the current state of weather also causes trees to fall.

“The overgrown trees interfere in power lines and tree branches that encroach on overhead power lines also damage the electricity infrastructure,” he said.

He said property owners are encouraged to keep trees clear of the electricity lines.

“The residents are reminded to report power outages and any service delivery challenges to the call centre on 0800 001 868. A reference number will be issued, and the matter will be attended to,” said Mapholoba.

He said residents are to remember that when electricity supply returns, they must not switch on appliances such as heaters, stoves, air conditioners, geysers, and pool pumps all at once.

They are advised to switch on each appliance 15 minutes apart to reduce the risk of prolonged outages. Residents must also take note that load shedding has a huge negative impact on electrical equipment as it was not designed for such frequent switching. Therefore, there is a higher volume of faults during load shedding.

He said the City apologises to the residents for the inconvenience and appeals for patience as teams work to restore power supply.