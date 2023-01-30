Msunduzi to go ahead with land expropriation

Chris Ndaliso

Unwilling sellers could compromise Msunduzi’s land expropriation move for the Greater Edendale and Vulinidlela Development Initiative.

The Msunduzi executive committee recently heard that compounding the challenge were “missing” land owners.

Msunduzi general manager for Economic Development and City Enterprises, Felix Nxumalo, said they have made inroads into trying to meet all the affected parties in an attempt to push the development forward.

“We have done what we could and, during the talks between the municipality and the land owners, some declined to accept the offers put on the table for their land,” said Nxumalo.

He said those who declined to sign were of the view that the compensation put forward was not fair compensation for their land.

Some owners accepted the offer, some declined, while bother landowners could not be located. A list comprising all of these categories exists and we are working hard to locate those owners who have not been found yet.

The city has planned to expropriate land as part of a strategy for the development of, among other things, information communication technology as well as for the future development of the area and the provision of sustainable housing.

The key drivers of such undertakings sought to address, through ICT development, the stimulation of economic development based on the economic advantages that arise from the capital city, location of the provincial legislature and the key provincial government services in greater Msunduzi, thus enhancing the municipality’s drive towards becoming a “Smart City”.

DA councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi, said there was a concern in terms of some of the properties earmarked for expropriation.

Can these be separated according to the three categories which are those who are willing to sell, those who have issues with the amounts on offer and those who could not be located? This will enable us to know exactly how many properties we already have and how many owners are to be convinced.

This will also assist us if, out of the blue, someone comes forward to claim or litigate for one reason or another.

The EFF’s Bongani Mbona also raised the same concern about the land earmarked for expropriation. He said the land issue in the greater Edendale area could lend itself to unexpected litigation if the expropriation process was not handled with care.

We need to ensure that we speak to the right people when dealing with this matter because there are too many issues in that area. We have seen many cases where children spend time in Johannesburg and we don’t want a situation where, while construction is under way, there are children lodging claims against the land that has already been worked on.

Deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said all processes will be followed in expropriating the land.

The process must get under way and the land belonging to the owners, who have not been located, must be expropriated. We can’t delay the development because of people who cannot be traced … But we must expedite the process so that the people get what is due to them. These services are long overdue.

Municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, assured all councillors that proper action will be taken and that all processes will be followed for the accomplishment of the project. He said there was no need to be anxious as these were only the early stages of the process.