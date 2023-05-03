Msunduzi to probe resignation of senior manager for legal services

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is reconstituting its disciplinary board on financial misconduct following the resignation of senior manager for legal services, Nomfundo Hlophe, as a board member.

According to her resignation letter dated December 15, 2022, which The Witness has seen, Hlophe resigned with immediate effect.

Her resignation letter hints at serious divisions on the manner in which the board is run.

In the letter addressed to city manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, she cited circumstances which have developed in a manner that made it appropriate for her to resign immediately.

“For the sake of my professional reputation, I no longer wish to be associated with the board and its conduct,” she said in the letter.

The matter is contained in the city manager’s report tabled under confidential agenda items at last week’s council meeting, and was tabled for consideration.

The report sought the authority of council to appoint PJ Mahlaba, the chief audit executive, to replace Hlophe, who has served on the board since March 2020.

According to the report, the chair of the disciplinary board has written to the city manager (Mapholoba) wherein he complained about Hlophe’s conduct and the issues complained about are serious in nature and may compromise the work of the disciplinary board.

“The municipal regulations on financial misconduct procedures and criminal proceedings are silent on removal of a member of a disciplinary board.

Clause 8 of the regulations charter does make a provision for the removal from office of the disciplinary board members, however, a need to review the charter has presented itself to ensure that all eventualities are covered. Appointing a member outside the municipality will enhance the independent status of the disciplinary board.

It recommended that council noted Hlophe’s resignation from the board and for the vacancy to be advertised and filled by a person from outside the municipality with appropriate qualifications and experience.

Hlophe would not be drawn to comment on the confidential document.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said this was a confidential matter between the employer and employee and “we are bound by the rules of confidentiality to not give details of this matter”.

IFP caucus leader in Msunduzi, councillor Thinasonke Ntombela, said city manager Mapholoba owed councillors an explanation on Hlophe’s resignation.

As the opposition party, we need to investigate the circumstances around this resignation.

Her reasons for resignation — if that resignation letter is anything to go by — leaves much to be desired, hence the municipal manager owes us an explanation on recent developments.

The EFF in Msunduzi could not be reached for comment.

DA councillor, Ross Strachan, said if the disciplinary board was compromised through a lack of integrity, it gets riddled with divisions or political Interference.

“This has dire consequences on the performance of this fundamentally important structure that seeks to clean up the corruption/misconduct within the municipality.