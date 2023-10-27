Msunduzi to sponsor fan parks for World Cup final

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality will be sponsoring fan parks in the city for the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

A report tabled at the recent council meeting revealed that two entertainment companies will be sponsored with R150 000 each to stage the events.

According to the report, the DA expressed its support for the initiative.

However, the party stressed that the municipality was not in a position to offer financial support and encouraged the municipality to seek sponsorship.

The primary goal of the event, according to the report, was to create a memorable and engaging fan experience during the Rugby World Cup.

The fan parks will be set up at the Botanical Garden and the Woodburn Rugby Stadium.

The event is expected to draw a diverse group of people, creating a socially cohesive atmosphere. The venue encompasses large screens to view the final live, that will ensure an immersive and enjoyable experience for all attendees, thereby creating an electric atmosphere.

Fan parks are held in prominent and easily accessible areas. The designated space can be customised to encompass a variety of interactive zones, big screens for match screenings, food and beverage stalls, retail opportunities, and engaging activities to cater to a diverse range of fan preferences.

“The joint amount of sponsorship requested was R800 000. However, due to financial constraints within Msunduzi Municipality and the municipality being under administration, as a municipality we can only support with an amount of R300 000 [R150 000 for each company],” reads the report.

The report added that watching the World Cup final at a fan park will give tourists a chance to experience the local culture and understand South Africa’s passion for the sport. It will further offer a wide range of activities before, during, after, and around the event (concerts, museums and cultural tours of the city).

Tickets are available at Computicket or any Pick n Pay store for R30pp, or R50pp at the gate. Bring your cooler box for R100. No cider/beer bottles are allowed.

Children younger than 12 years old get in free. Gates open at 3 pm.