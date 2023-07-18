Msunduzi to update prepaid meter system

By Chanel George

Msunduzi Municipality will be conducting a TID rollover project to update prepaid meters in order for the meters to continue accepting tokens.

According to a press statement released by the municipality on Monday, the process is set to commence on August 1.

In the statement, residents were urged to familiarise themselves with these changes.

In order to update the meter, the TID key change update tokens must be entered.

To guarantee that all meters are updated before the deadline, these will be distributed to customers on their purchase receipt or through SMS in a controlled and phased approach across the municipality.

2. Enter TID key change 1 token and wait for the meter to accept it

3. Enter TID key change 2 token and wait for the meter to accept it

4. Enter the free indigent token (if eligible)

5. Enter the normal credit token

The TID key change update tokens only need to be entered once.

After the meter is updated, it will function as normal.

If an error is made entering the tokens, wait 10 minutes for the meter to reset and try again.

Customers who need assistance can call 087 7420 459 (24/7) when they have the meter in front of them.

A technician or electrician will make house visits if the problem can’t be resolved over the telephone.

The municipality has urged consumers to allow the teams working on updating meters, access to their homes, as this will benefit consumers since the necessity to update the meter is due to the technical standard that prepaid meters work on.