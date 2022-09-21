Msunduzi urges residents to be vigilant following warnings of heavy rainfall

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality on Tuesday urged residents to be vigilant following warnings of disruptive rainfall.

[Municipal] disaster management teams are on high alert. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and to take all precautions, particularly when crossing rivers or walking on flooded walkways.

According to a warning, inclement weather could lead to flooding in informal and formal areas, as well as on low-lying bridges.

Motorists are therefore urged to exercise the utmost vigilance. Those in the area who may be susceptible to incidents caused by the heavy rains are strongly advised to exercise the utmost caution and where possible, delay or suspend any activities that may be unsafe during floods.

Affected residents can call the City’s disaster emergency services for assistance on 033 845 5911, 080 003 3911 or 087 655 5778 or their respective ward councillors.

— Witness Reporter.