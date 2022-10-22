Msunduzi urges residents to follow firework bylaws for Diwali Festival

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Msunduzi Municipality has reminded residents about the bylaws to be followed on discharging fireworks during Diwali Festival.

The Hindu community celebration is on Monday.

“The City wishes the Hindu society well on this occasion and would like to remind all participants on the Bylaws that must be adhered to for private discharge of fireworks,” it said.

According to the City’s Fireworks By-Laws, no person shall set off or discharge any fireworks on any street, in any public place or in or on any public thoroughfare.

Also, no fireworks shall be set off, detonated or exploded within a distance of 200 meters of any hospital, clinic, petrol service station, old age or nursing home, animal welfare organisation or institution.

It also says fireworks may be set off, discharged or exploded on the lot of a private dwelling only with the knowledge and consent of the occupant or owner and subject to the provisions of these bylaws.

“No person shall direct a firework at any person, animal, building or motor vehicle where such firework is in the process of exploding or detonating and where it is capable of projecting or discharging a charge or pyrotechnical effect from a distance of one meter.

No person shall set off, discharge or explode any fireworks with a distance of 500 meters of a nature reserve. No person shall set off, discharge or explode any fireworks in any place where an animal is present. Any firework which fires a projectile shall be so set up that the projectile will go up into the air as nearly as possible in a vertical direction,” reads the by laws.

For Diwali, according to the bylaws, residents are only permitted to set off, discharge or explode any fireworks from 7pm to 10pm.

The city’s bylaws state that no person shall set off, detonate or explode any fireworks for religious, cultural or ceremonial purposes without first having obtained the written permission of the fire officer.

The city said an application for permission to operate a public display of fireworks shall be made in writing to the fire officer at least 7 days prior to such an event.

The City also encouraged residents to keep an eye on pets and to keep them safely indoors where possible as animals are easily frightened by fireworks and can become distressed or try to escape and run away.