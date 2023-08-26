Msunduzi Ward 41 councillor Mkhize gunned down in Imbali

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality has condemned the murder of Ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize.

Mkhize was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 on Friday afternoon.

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed his death, saying that news of his death came as a shock as he was seen at council in a good mood just a few hours earlier.

We have just received the sad news that he was fatally wounded. Mkhize was a very vocal and outspoken councilor with a good personality

Mapholoba said details surrounding the shooting were not yet clear. “We send condolences to his family, the community of Msunduzi and the ANC,” said Mapholoba.

Commenting on political killings, Mapholoba said while it was not yet clear what had occured, he condemned the killings of politicians. “The killing of a politician robs the community of its leaders. What is sad is that councillor Mkhize will now be another statistic.”

The ANC in Moses Mabhida Region has expressed shock at the news of the brutal assassination.

Regional secretary Samora Ndlovu said the ANC appreciated the promptness of SAPS members who ensued the swift apprehension of two suspects.

“The other suspect is still at large after a narrow escape. We urge members of the public to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that he is brought to book and faces the mighty of the law,” he said.

Ndlovu added that it was concerning that Imbali has become a hotspot for murders. “This is the same area where in few months ago, 10 family members were also killed in cold blood.”