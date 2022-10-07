Msunduzi waste collection dates following illegal strike

Witness Reporter

Pietermaritzburg residents have been advised that the collection of domestic waste will resume on Friday after the illegal strike by Msunduzi employees ended on Thursday afternoon.

About 250 employees, including two union representatives, were involved in an illegal strike action which started on Monday.

The strike disrupted both waste management, water and sanitation services around the city.

Councillor Rooksana Ahmed said in order to cover the backlog, the City said collections will be undertaken as follows:

All collections scheduled for Friday will continue on Friday, October 7, 2022.

All connections that are normally done on Thursdays will be attended to on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The areas that are covered on Wednesdays will be attended to on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The collections that are done on Mondays and Tuesdays will also be attended to on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents are requested to take out their refuse bags accordingly.

Ahmed said the waste management teams said they will work around the clock to clear the backlogs to ensure that the collections are back to normal as soon as possible.