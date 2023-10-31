Msunduzi’s power woes continue

By Chris Ndaliso

Parts of Pietermaritzburg have been experiencing power surges that have blown up electricity appliances in homes since Friday.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that the theft of a neutral bar from the New England substation contributed to the problem, however Msunduzi Municipality did not confirm this on Monday.

Residents have had to contend with unexplained surges and a lack of clarity on how long the city will take to resolve the problem, leaving residents at their wits’ end.

Businesses were not immune from the outages, with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Businesses (PMCB) saying both big and small businesses have lost equipment during the surges.

The chamber was not spared from surge damage either, with its PC board on the ducted airconditioning system blowing up.

Private electrician Sbusiso Zimu, who attended Merwyn Everton’s home yesterday to assess the damage caused by the surges, said vandalism could be the cause of the outages and subsequent damage to people’s appliances when the power returns.

So far I have confirmed television sets and toasters have blown up. I’m still busy with the assessment but what I have also discovered is that after an outage, the voltage becomes very high because of a faulty or missing fuse or cable.

“As a result, when power is restored it circulates straight to residents at up to more than 400 volts. When the power is restored after an outage, the volts hit the substation before being transmitted to households. In the absence of a neutral bar, the voltage is not controlled, instead, it goes straight to households at high voltage, hence the damage to people’s appliances. That’s one scenario that could be the cause of this situation,” said Zimu.

On Monday, some areas like Montgomery Drive, Old Howick Road, and parts of the central business district were still on and off.

Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy, whose ward was heavily hit by the outages, said she has been inundated with calls from frustrated residents.

It sounds like a stolen neutral bar at the substation. A company subcontracted to the municipality came here and the electricity flow at the substation was at 380 volts at the time … I’ve contacted the city manager [Lulamile Mapholoba] and the head of the electricity infrastructure department [Sfiso Shozi] and asked them to investigate this matter.

“Regarding the possibility of stolen neutral bars around the area, I’d think internal [staff] or contractors are the only ones qualified to steal those bars because you or me would not know what they look like or how to handle them.

“It’s just like how the water meters are getting stolen and stripped. I’m strongly suggesting that we have the same thing going on with these bars. I’m insinuating this because substations are kept under lock and key, so how easy can it be for paras (drug addicts) or vagrants to walk in and out of the substations?”

“There has to be a thorough investigation into this because even now some parts of the area are off,” said Reddy.

PMCB chairperson Melanie Veness said a number of businesses have been negatively impacted by recent surges in the network.

“Both big and small businesses have lost equipment, some of it expensive equipment that is no longer covered by their insurance policies.

“A number of people have expressed frustration that their policies no longer give them protection against surges due to a recent amendment made by the insurance companies.

“The chamber was not spared from surge damage. The PC Board on our ducted airconditioning system was fried, leaving us, like many other businesses, with a very large hole in our budget and very little time to recover before the end of the year,” said Veness.

Shozi did not answer his phone when contacted. He replied to a written message saying he was in a meeting.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said yesterday afternoon that their teams had resolved the faults that caused the power outage affecting a number of areas over the weekend.

“They are currently working on an 11kv fault which has affected Prestbury, Mpumuza, Shayamoya, and upper Morcom Road,” Mkhize said, adding that excavations were in progress in the areas.

She apologised to the affected customers for the inconvenience.