Msunduzi’s stinking sewage shame

By Chris Ndaliso

The ongoing sewage spillage in Princess Street is a major health hazard for LifeLine employees and their clients, the NGO said on Wednesday.

This, according to the non-profit organisation (NGO) is exacerbated by Msunduzi Municipality’s failure to fix a blocked and overflowing sewerage line that runs down the street with sewage spilling into properties down the road when it overflows.

Sinikiwe Biyela, director of LifeLine and Rape Crisis Pietermaritzburg, said their ordeal started on March 31 when the sewer line that runs through their newly-acquired premises at number 13 Princess Street blocked and caused a spillage that ran into other buildings in the vicinity.

ALSO READ | Durban beaches reopen as water quality improves after sewage spills

The building is opposite their current premises at number 14 on the same road. Biyela said at the time they were supposed to have moved to the new premises but were prevented from doing so because of the sewage spillage, which was left unattended for about two weeks.

Surprisingly, the sewage pipe burst again last weekend and this shows that the problem was not dealt with because it’s the same line that’s overflowing. We can’t access our new building because of the spillage. Up the road, there is another overflowing sewer manhole with the stinking water running right up to our current premises, causing puddles in some sections of the road. READ MORE Alleged unrest instigator case postponed

“All this is making it difficult for us to carry out our duties or move into the new building across the road as there are puddles of raw sewage there too,” said Biyela.

She said they were under pressure to move to the new building because of space constraints in their current premises, and that it was costing them to remain in the old building while a new building has been acquired.

The entire place is messy and it smells bad and there is literally no assistance at this stage and we are told that the sewage pipe collapsed underneath and it’s spilling over to our building. It’s not our pipe. It’s the pipe that belongs to the building next door but it is spilling into our yard which makes it so difficult for us to actually go in.

ALSO READ | DA takes eThekwini to court over sewage crisis

“We haven’t moved into the newly-acquired building because we are scared that if this thing is not resolved, we will end up walking on top of the mess. It’s just a crisis.

“With cholera around and having sewage spilling like this on the street, how can we not be worried about contracting the disease under these conditions? We are dealing with different types of clients, some of whose immune systems are compromised so this is really a big cause for concern.

“All the while people are walking on this sewage and into our current premises at number 14 Princess Street. It’s really bad,” she said.

She said Msunduzi Municipality has failed them because the current premises are no longer conducive for their staff complement and the “many” clients they meet daily.

A salon employee on the same street, Smangele Dlamini, said she has lost clients since the sewage spill. She said they have not received a response from the municipality, adding that they were unsure of the damages at this stage.

“We had to cancel clients on Saturday and Sunday because of the sewage outside the building. On Monday we cleaned up the shop because it had flowed into the shop. We don’t know if there will be any damage to our cupboards because they have gotten wet due to this sewage,” she said.

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said that the municipality had a plan.

I have not been to Princess Street as yet but the municipality does have a plan when it comes to dealing with the infrastructure. We have a big plan where we will invite the media to show the public how we will roll out this plan. We are also procuring jetting trucks and jetting machines to clear the drainage.

ALSO READ | Letter | Recurring sewage overflow in the suburbs

Mkhize added that most of the blockages come from illegal buildings.

“We as a municipality, have set aside eight percent of this year’s budget for maintaining infrastructure. We have plans to upgrade our fleet that will assist in clearing out blockages,” he said.

He added that there is no definite timeline for repairs.

“We cannot determine turnaround times for things like this. It is like electricity. We might find a blockage that is one kilometre down the line. Once the spillage or broken pipe is reported, we work as fast as we can to clear it,” he said.

*Additional reporting by AKHEEL SEWSUNKER