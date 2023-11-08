Msunduzi’s tough stance on traffic division irks officers

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality’s beleaguered traffic department is facing a revolt from officers who are against a new three-shift system in the city, which was introduced this month.

The municipality’s clampdown on the misuse of traffic department vehicles has also come under fire from the disgruntled staff, who accused the city of immobilising their vehicles.

Traffic officials say the new three-shift system, which was due to kick-off at the beginning of this month, will result in officers losing benefits associated with standby duty and working on Sundays and public holidays.

According to some of the affected staff who spoke to The Witness the municipality issued them with a memorandum indicating the new system would come into effect in November.

The memorandum, according to them, warned that any traffic officer who did not comply with the new shift system would be declared AWOL (absent without leave) and be considered in violation of their employment contract.

Shift inspectors were given the responsibility for signing whoever is on duty and deploying members according to the new roster.

The memorandum, said the disgruntled staff, indicated that the principle of “no work, no pay” will be applied.

A source in the traffic department, who asked not to be named, told The Witness that they were not consulted about the shift system being changed.

This new shift system does not have a shift or stand-by allowance and we will no longer work on Sundays. We do not want their overtime, we want our 24-hour shift back. We have never worked overtime and we have never wanted it. We were doing fine in these shifts because we knew we were benefitting from the Sundays, stand-by and public holidays.

He said traffic officials will not be working on Sundays and during public holidays because they are unhappy with the new shifts.

“We will be sitting at home because we do not want overtime. We had a meeting on Monday but there was no solution. Today [yesterday], we were supposed to meet with the municipal manager but the meeting was cancelled. We spent the whole day in the office.”

The group of officials also claimed that the municipality had immobilised cars used by traffic department staff but Msunduzi refuted the allegations.

“Some of the cars are parked at the traffic department in Washington Road, while the rest are at the homes of traffic officers who had used them,” said the complaining official.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize denied that the municipality immobilised the cars.

She said the city received several reports that vehicles were being abused by certain officials and they had to run a sting operation where they had to impound vehicles.

The municipality, she said, was now pursuing an investigation into the use of official vehicles for personal gain.

Vehicles are available for the staff who are on duty. It must be remembered that improving service delivery remains the top priority for the municipality and there are systems being implemented to also improve staff productivity, efficiency and to optimise operational resource deployment.

“These systems will also assist in the management of overtime and abuse of property.

“We assure the members of the community that the municipality will continue to dispatch its responsibility in terms of traffic management and law enforcement,” she said.

Mkhize did not provide reasons for the shift changes, neither did she confirm or deny that the city had received threats of traffic officers refusing to work on Sundays and public holidays.

She said the issues raised by the disgruntled officials would be dealt with internally.

On Tuesday, there was another memorandum which stated that it serves as a lawful instruction for all traffic officers who are in possession of Msunduzi Municipality traffic patrol vehicles.

It added that all traffic officers that are affected by the revised shift system, and are not reporting and not responding to the call to report for work in terms of the revised shift system, must return the patrol vehicle keys to traffic law enforcement head of operations through their respective traffic inspectors.