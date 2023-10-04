MTN to combat the effects of load shedding

By Akheel Sewsunker

MTN has announced that it has invested R4.5 to R5 billion into its network to keep customers connected during the load shedding crisis.

According to a media statement by Leigh-Ann Chetty, the senior manager of public relations at MTN SA, the company has achieved significant milestones including the deployment of more than 20 000 batteries, 5000 rectifiers and nearly 900 generators to sites across the country.

All this has been achieved amid the ongoing load shedding crisis exacerbating theft and vandalism issues which continues to plague not only MTN, but all South Africans. For instance, according to MTN, in May this year South Africans experienced 29 days of Stage 5 and 6 load shedding, whereas in 2022 load shedding never increased beyond Stage 3 in the same period,” said the statement.

MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi noted that load shedding has almost tripled.

“While there was a brief respite in the second quarter of 2023 with a reduction in load shedding compared to the first quarter, power outages continued to pose a significant challenge to our operations. During the first half of 2022, there were 68 days with loadshedding, but this figure nearly tripled to 181 days in that same period this year”.

ALSO READ | Vodacom KZN tightens security to combat vandalism and theft

Molapisi said with the increase in resources, the threat of vandalism and theft will also increase.

Load shedding heightens the vulnerability of cellphone towers to acts of vandalism as criminals often exploit the cover of darkness during these outages to target network sites.

“The equipment installed at these cellphone towers, including copper cables, batteries, air conditioners, and generators, is highly coveted by criminals, who inflict significant damage on network infrastructure, leading to tower malfunctions and disruptions.

“While we are doing well on all fronts in shoring up our network resilience during periods of load shedding, and particularly during the higher stages, the criminal activity continues to inflict deteriorated network experiences on our valued customers,” said Molapisi.

The statement said that there have been considerable improvements over the past months to ensure people can have an internet connection.

ALSO READ | No shortcuts in curbing load shedding

“One of the key initiatives contributing to the remarkable improvement in MTN’s network availability has been rolling out a comprehensive national resilience programme in key regions, including Johannesburg, the Western Cape, Tshwane, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Central region.

This programme encompasses several infrastructure enhancements such as battery upgrades, rectifier swaps, backup generator installations, and site security measures to safeguard both active and passive infrastructure,” said the statement.

Molapisi said that the battle is ongoing.