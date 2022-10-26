Multiple children injured after swarm stings kids playing under tree

Witness Reporter

161 school pupils from a primary school in Soshanguve, Pretoria, were injured after a swarm of bees stung them while they were playing under a tree on Tuesday morning.

Netcare911 and the Gauteng Provincial Government EMS were on scene.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, it is alleged that the group of scholars agitated a beehive on a small tree in the courtyard.

“It is believed that the swarm of bees had rapidly turned into a cloud, stinging children in the courtyard and those walking to class.

“The pupils suffered minor to moderate injuries from exposure to bee stings,” said Herbst.

He added that the pupils were treated and transported to hospital for further assessment.