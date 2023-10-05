Multiple injured in truck carnage in Durban

By Witness Reporter

More than 15 people were injured when a truck lost control and crashed into a bus and two taxis, causing ‘total carnage’ on Thursday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill on Old Dutch Road, in Berea, Durban, while paramedics attended to the accident scene, which required jaws of life to be used to extract a passenger from the wreckage.

According to ALS Paramedics, the fully loaded truck had lost control before crashing into traffic.

“ALS Paramedics Medical services arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a fully loaded truck somehow lost control and ploughed into a bus and two taxis,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that they had to call for extra assistance.

“Paramedics immediately set up a triage system and called for [extra] ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics and Rescue Units.

One person, a passenger from the rear of the bus, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient, while the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try and free the man.

“Once free, the man was carefully extricated onto the top of the truck then down to the awaiting ambulance. Approximately 15 other patients sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various other Durban Hospitals for the further treatment that they required,” said ALS Paramedics.

They added that 15 people sustained a multitude of injuries.

At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however, SAPS is on scene and will be investigating further.