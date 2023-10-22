Multiple truck collisions close Van Reenen’s Pass

By Chanel George

Van Reenen Pass has been closed following a multiple truck accident this morning.

The north and southbound carriageways of Van Reenen Pass are temporarily closed to traffic.

Arrive Alive reports that five trucks involved in a collision are being cleaned up and recovered by the emergency services, who are present at the scene.

According to reports the road will only be opened once a fuel leak is cleaned up.

Both shutdown points are currently backed up with traffic.

Driving conditions are challenging due to localized light rain.

Drivers are urged to proceed cautiously in the area.