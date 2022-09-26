Municipal manager candidate’s past questioned

Chris Ndaliso

The candidate for the Msunduzi municipal manager’s position has a questionable past, if a confidential council report by Mhlathuze Municipality’s mayor is anything to go by.

According to the report, which The Witness has seen, Lulamile Mapholoba left Mhlathuze under a cloud earlier this year. He was suspended for alleged tender-related irregularities, pending an investigation.

While under suspension he is said to have returned and negotiated a settlement during February. The report requested the Mhlathuze council to consider a recommendation for disciplinary action against Mapholoba based on allegations of serious misconduct.

“Correspondence and other records have been received, indicating that allegations of serious misconduct have been made against, or may have been committed by the municipal manager Mr LH Mapholoba with regards to the contravention of regulation 36 of the supply chain management regulations, as well as the contravention of certain sections of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act of 2000,” reads the report.

It further alleges that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the deviation from proper supply chain management processes, and use Section 36 in the awarding of a tender to a particular contractor. Section 36 tenders are only for emergency cases in which the accounting officer deems it necessary to deviate from the supply chain management regulations.

“It is alleged that no due and proper process was followed in approving the deviations. Section 9 of the regulations provides that the user department must provide the bid adjudication committee with a report with reasons for a deviation, before the accounting officer approves a deviation request.

“In respect of the Municipal Systems Act it is alleged that the municipal manager had been appointed by the previous council and that there is no valid employment contract in place between him and Mhlatuze council. It is further alleged that Mapholoba’s contract provided for a remuneration package in excess of R2 million per annum, whereas the prescribed remuneration package for his position is below R1,5 million,” says the report.

Mhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi confirmed that Mapholoba was due to be investigated before parting ways with the municipality. “As the City we parted ways with him sometime in February after his suspension following a council resolution pending an investigation. Later, while he was still suspended he came back and proposed a settlement.

“Council considered that because he was left with only about eight months of his contract, and the investigation might have dragged longer and might be costly so the settlement was agreed upon. He is no longer part of the municipality so there is nothing to investigate, and we have since appointed a new manager. We wish Msunduzi luck as they saw talent and potential in him,” said Ngwezi.

Mapholoba accused the IFP of purging ANC-aligned officials when it successfully won some municipalities in the province. “I’m one of the [most] highly experienced managers in the province. All I’m asking is to be judged by my own performance,” said Mapholoba.

When asked about the mayoral report on which his suspension and investigation was based, he said: “All these things [allegations] were dropped and withdrawn. The people who want this position are now bringing up old issues.”

His attorney Larry Seethal could only say: “I regret to advise in terms of the settlement agreement our client is bound by a confidentiality clause and as such information on the settlement cannot be disclosed to any third party.”

Mayor Ngwezi replied to the allegation by saying: “I can’t comment further on this because I told you that there were allegations which you have, and later he requested settlement and council agreed. I don’t know where the IFP fits.”

Since gaining back its support in KZN, the IFP has been removing ANC-aligned officials from positions of power and replacing them with their own members, just as happened in Newcastle and Umkhanyakude District.

The opposition and the ratepayers in Msunduzi are questioning the flouting of rules in the presence of an administrator.

Chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residence, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc), Anthony, said they were appalled that Mapholoba was brought to the ailing City.

We requested the list of all candidates for the MM position and also a list of those candidates that were shortlisted. A PAIA application and an appeal were both denied. It comes as no surprise as to why Msunduzi denied us access to the appointment process

He called on the municipality to rescind Mapholoba’s appointment.

“If they don’t rescind this appointment then we have no option but to seek legal opinion to go to court to set aside this appointment,” he said.

DA’s Ross Strachan said: “Even under the watch of the province, with the administration digging its helpless heels in, the ANC continues to promote corruption and the further collapse of the capital city. We will tackle this head on, we will expose this complete disgrace of an appointment, and hold the political leadership responsible for further disrepute in Msunduzi”.

City administrator Martin Sithole said he was not aware of Mapholoba’s suspension and subsequent settlement.

The only thing I know is that after the elections of November 2021, in all the municipalities taken over by the IFP, the municipal managers perceived to be ANC were removed from their positions. I shall look into the authenticity of those claims

Asked what the vetting process of candidates entailed, Sithole said the process included, but was not limited to the verification of qualifications and experience through references; checking of criminal records; requesting clearance from national Cogta; checking of general conduct and behavioural habits, and undergoing competency assessments.