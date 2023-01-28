Municipality defies Eskom

Khethukuthula Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality says it will heed the instruction from KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo for municipalities to challenge Eskom’s 18,65% proposed electricity tariff hike.

Mtolo wrote to ANC-led municipalities in the province this week, requesting they not implement the tariff hike, but instead take the matter to court on an urgent basis preventing the implementation.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the tariff hike and it will come into effect on April 1.

Mtolo said the PEC believed the increase is “not only unreasonable but shows a middle finger to all South Africans — in particular, the poor and working class”.

With the current challenges of poverty, unemployment and the rising cost of living, any increase that is far above inflation is not only unreasonable but nonsensical.

Mtolo said President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the provincial executive committees (PEC) that he had suggested to the Eskom board that they must consider postponing the implementation of the tariff.

The PEC has resolved to support our own president both of the ANC and the Republic of South Africa.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor

Msunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said he was in support of the decision made by the ANC in KZN to support the president’s efforts to stop Eskom and Nersa.

Thebolla said the past three years have been tough for all South Africans and his hopes were that Eskom could postpone the tariff hike until the economy stabilises.

The economy is in an extremely frail state, — businesses are failing and people are unemployed.

We would only support the hike once the economy is stable.

Another mayor that has publicly vowed to challenge the proposed increase, was KwaDukuza Municipality mayor, Lindile Nhaca.

KwaDukuza Municipality mayor

Nhaca said the hike would not only lead to the oppression of the poor but would also affect the economy and livelihoods against a backdrop of a high unemployment rate, escalating fuel prices, load shedding and the ever-escalating cost of living.

Our collective mission is to improve the lives of the people by easing the burden that weighs heavily on the shoulders of the poor.

I wish to vow to you that my office with the blessings of this council will work to ensure that efforts to dislodge such injustices imposed against our people do see the light of day as this is done without the consideration of the downtrodden toiling masses of our people.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga)

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KZN said it echoed the condemnation of the tariff increase from other sectors.

Salga KZN chairperson, Thami Ntuli, also called on Eskom customers, municipalities and citizens to unite in demanding that the government act.

As Eskom’s shareholder represented by the Ministry of Energy, they should instruct Eskom to reduce its debt by reducing diesel purchases, charge reasonable interest when owed by municipalities and broaden the scope of the energy regulator to include scrutiny of interest charges by Eskom.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance in KZN said Mtolo’s directive was a pure attempt at blame-shifting.

DA KZN leader, Francoise Rodgers, said for Mtolo to call on municipalities not to implement the tariffs will only worsen the crisis that both Eskom and the municipalities are facing.