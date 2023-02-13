Municipality highlights plans to ensure the safety of municipal employees

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Following a surge in attacks on municipal employees while on duty, Msunduzi Municipality’s security team has begun escorting employees to work sites.

Mxolisi Mkhize, deputy mayor and chair of the infrastructure portfolio committee, emphasised this in response to questions about the city’s plans for employee safety.

In an article The Witness published in January, employees said they had been robbed at gunpoint and were losing their belongings.

Between January and August last year, at least four incidents of robbery of employees at gunpoint were reported.

When the park employees are cutting grass, you will see a security vehicle parked there or patrolling. They can’t cut the grass on the side of the road by themselves because they are robbed in broad daylight. If ever the security is not around, it means that you can’t deploy them to go and perform their duties. READ MORE Midmar Mile brings the vibe to the Midlands

He added that it is especially troubling for them as a service department specifically tasked with serving the community.

Mkhize emphasised that they are not going to stop rendering services to the people just because of these plans to disrupt service delivery to residents.

This is done simply to [incapacitate] the ANC-led government. Crime affects the economy of the city.

Businesses are no longer comfortable doing business with us just because of the criminal activities occurring in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

We trust that the South African government and law enforcement agencies are doing their level best in ensuring that they address the current situation.

Residents urged to report criminals

Mkhize challenged residents to report criminals.

… The entire city is deteriorating simply because of these criminals.

Reporting criminals will help us to curb crime.

Mkhize added that they have patriotic employees, who love the city.

They go there against all odds to continue rendering services. They are prioritising the city more than their wellbeing and I salute them. We want to assure residents that we do have a plan and that we are not going to stop rendering the services that they deserve simply because of these attacks. We are working with law enforcement agencies to make sure that we continue rendering services.

Mkhize said these criminal activities don’t only affect the infrastructure but also the community.

He added that those affected have received support and are back at work.